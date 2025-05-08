Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The race for the Europa League trophy is down to its final four contenders, with two decisive second legs set to determine who reaches the final in Bilbao.

Tottenham Hotspur head to the Arctic Circle on Thursday night looking to complete the job against Bodo/Glimt and book their place in the showpiece on May 21.

Ange Postecoglou’s side hold a 3-1 advantage from the first leg after goals from Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, and Dominic Solanke lit up north London, but face a stern test on Bodo’s artificial turf at Aspmyra Stadion.

The Norwegian underdogs are bolstered by the return of Patrick Berg and Hakon Evjen and boast an imposing home record that has already seen Twente, Olympiacos and Lazio fall this spring.

Dejan Kulusevski summed up Spurs’ mood: “It’s a different pitch, a different challenge, but we have to find a way to win. This season’s been disappointing, but let’s finish it in the best possible way.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United return to Old Trafford holding a commanding 3-0 lead over Athletic Bilbao. Ruben Amorim’s men stunned the Basques in San Mamés with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, putting one foot firmly in the final.

Bilbao travel to Manchester depleted, with key attackers Nico and Iñaki Williams, top scorer Oihan Sancet, and defender Dani Vivian all unavailable, facing long odds to overturn the deficit.

Despite their strong position, Amorim remains wary: “Sometimes we’re one team, then something happens and we lose our minds a little.”

With two places in the final up for grabs and the chance to end the season with silverware on the line, we’re asking you – who will go all the way and lift the Europa League trophy this season?

Vote in the poll below and have your say in the comments.