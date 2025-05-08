Who will win the Europa League? Have your say as Spurs and Man United fight for a spot in the final
Four teams are just one match away from the Europa League final — but who will go on to lift the trophy in Bilbao?
The race for the Europa League trophy is down to its final four contenders, with two decisive second legs set to determine who reaches the final in Bilbao.
Tottenham Hotspur head to the Arctic Circle on Thursday night looking to complete the job against Bodo/Glimt and book their place in the showpiece on May 21.
Ange Postecoglou’s side hold a 3-1 advantage from the first leg after goals from Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, and Dominic Solanke lit up north London, but face a stern test on Bodo’s artificial turf at Aspmyra Stadion.
The Norwegian underdogs are bolstered by the return of Patrick Berg and Hakon Evjen and boast an imposing home record that has already seen Twente, Olympiacos and Lazio fall this spring.
Dejan Kulusevski summed up Spurs’ mood: “It’s a different pitch, a different challenge, but we have to find a way to win. This season’s been disappointing, but let’s finish it in the best possible way.”
Meanwhile, Manchester United return to Old Trafford holding a commanding 3-0 lead over Athletic Bilbao. Ruben Amorim’s men stunned the Basques in San Mamés with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, putting one foot firmly in the final.
Bilbao travel to Manchester depleted, with key attackers Nico and Iñaki Williams, top scorer Oihan Sancet, and defender Dani Vivian all unavailable, facing long odds to overturn the deficit.
Despite their strong position, Amorim remains wary: “Sometimes we’re one team, then something happens and we lose our minds a little.”
With two places in the final up for grabs and the chance to end the season with silverware on the line, we’re asking you – who will go all the way and lift the Europa League trophy this season?
Vote in the poll below and have your say in the comments.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments