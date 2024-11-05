Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City continue their Champions League campaign with a trip to Lisbon and an encounter with Sporting CP.

Plenty of eyes will be on the touchline and Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, who is preparing to take charge at Manchester United after the international break.

The Portuguese club are level on points with their visitors after two wins and a draw from their first three games in the revamped competition format.

But they face a stiff challenge against a Manchester City side looking to bounce back from a weekend Premier League defeat to Bournemouth.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Sporting vs Manchester City?

Sporting vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 5 November at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Sporting’s Nuno Santos is expected to miss the rest of the year with a knee issue, while Eduardo Quaresma is also sidelined.

Pep Guardiola was boosted by the availability of Jeremy Doku, Kyle Walker, Savinho and Kevin de Bruyne against Bournemouth, although the latter pair were unused off the bench. Manchester City’s treatment room remains busy, though, with Ruben Dias and John Stones their latest injury concerns.

Predicted line-ups

Sporting XI: Israel; Inacio, Diomande, Debast; Quenda, Braganca, Hjulmand, Araujo; Trincao, Gyokeres, Goncalves.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Gundogan; Foden, Silva, Kovacic, Doku; Haaland.

Odds

Sporting win 100/30

Draw 3/1

Manchester City win 17/20

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.