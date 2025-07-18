When is Spain v Switzerland? Women’s Euro 2025 kick-off time and TV channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hosts Switzerland take on tournament favourites Spain in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals.

Switzerland squeezed through to the knockout stages for the first time in their history with a last-gasp goal against Finland in the group stages but face the toughest test in football as they play the world champions.

Spain have been in ominous form so far, scoring 14 goals in the group stage as they comfortably won their three group games. Alexia Putellas is back in form while Aitana Bonmati has returned to full fitness too.

Spain will be huge favourites to progress but Switzerland will have the backing of the home crowd in Bern. Spain were knocked out of the last Euros by the hosts at the quarter-final stage when they lost to England in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Spain v Switzerland?

The Euro 2025 quarter-final will kick off at 8pm BST (UK time) on Friday 18 July in Bern.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage getting underway at 7:30pm.

What is the team news?

Spain made some changes for their final group game against Italy but Aitana Bonmati should keep her place in midfield after making her first start of the tournament. Esther Gonzalez, the tournament’s top scorer with four goals, should return alongside Alexia Putellas and Mariana Caldentey. Cata Coll is yet to return in goal with Adriana Nanclares playing every game so far.

Switzerland named an unchanged team for their 1-1 draw against Finland and have been improved by Sydney Schertenleib and Svenja Fölmli coming into their attack. Schertenleib plays her club football with Barcelona while Lia Walti and Geraldine Reuteler have been their best performers of the tournament. Head coach Pia Sundhage has named the same defence for each match so far.

Possible Spain XI: Nanclares; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona; Patri, Putellas, Bonmatí; Caldentey, Esther González, Pina

Possible Switzerland XI: Peng; Beney, Calligaris, Stierli, Maritz, Riesen; Reuteler, Wälti, Vallotto; Schertenleib, Fölmli