Spain v Switzerland live: Women’s Euro 2025 hosts take on tournament favourites for semi-final place
England will play Italy in the first of the semi-finals with Spain, Switzerland, France and Germany looking to join them
Hosts Switzerland take on tournament favourites Spain in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals.
Switzerland squeezed through to the knockout stages for the first time in their history with a last-gasp goal against Finland in the group stages but face the toughest test in football as they play the world champions.
Spain have been in ominous form so far, scoring 14 goals in the group stage as they comfortably won their three group games. Alexia Putellas is back in form while Aitana Bonmati has returned to full fitness too.
Spain will be huge favourites to progress but Switzerland will have the backing of the home crowd in Bern. The winner will play either France or Germany in the semi-finals, with England to meet Italy in the first semi-final on Tuesday.
Follow updates from Spain v Switzerland in our match blog below
When is Spain v Switzerland?
The Euro 2025 quarter-final will kick off at 8pm BST (UK time) on Friday 18 July in Bern.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage getting underway at 7:30pm.
Welcome
Hosts Switzerland take on tournament favourites Spain in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals.
Switzerland squeezed through to the knockout stages for the first time in their history with a last-gasp goal against Finland in the group stages but face the toughest test in football as they play the world champions.
Spain have been in ominous form so far, scoring 14 goals in the group stage as they comfortably won their three group games. Alexia Putellas is back in form while Aitana Bonmati has returned to full fitness too.
Spain will be huge favourites to progress but Switzerland will have the backing of the home crowd in Bern. Spain were knocked out of the last Euros by the hosts at the quarter-final stage when they lost to England in 2022.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments