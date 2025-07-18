Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

Spain v Switzerland live: Women’s Euro 2025 hosts take on tournament favourites for semi-final place

England will play Italy in the first of the semi-finals with Spain, Switzerland, France and Germany looking to join them

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 18 July 2025 13:00 EDT
England survive chaos to reach Euro 2025 semi-finals

Hosts Switzerland take on tournament favourites Spain in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals.

Switzerland squeezed through to the knockout stages for the first time in their history with a last-gasp goal against Finland in the group stages but face the toughest test in football as they play the world champions.

Spain have been in ominous form so far, scoring 14 goals in the group stage as they comfortably won their three group games. Alexia Putellas is back in form while Aitana Bonmati has returned to full fitness too.

Spain will be huge favourites to progress but Switzerland will have the backing of the home crowd in Bern. The winner will play either France or Germany in the semi-finals, with England to meet Italy in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Follow updates from Spain v Switzerland in our match blog below

When is Spain v Switzerland?

The Euro 2025 quarter-final will kick off at 8pm BST (UK time) on Friday 18 July in Bern.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage getting underway at 7:30pm.

Jamie Braidwood18 July 2025 18:02

Welcome

Hosts Switzerland take on tournament favourites Spain in the Euro 2025 quarter-finals.

Switzerland squeezed through to the knockout stages for the first time in their history with a last-gasp goal against Finland in the group stages but face the toughest test in football as they play the world champions.

Spain have been in ominous form so far, scoring 14 goals in the group stage as they comfortably won their three group games. Alexia Putellas is back in form while Aitana Bonmati has returned to full fitness too.

Spain will be huge favourites to progress but Switzerland will have the backing of the home crowd in Bern. Spain were knocked out of the last Euros by the hosts at the quarter-final stage when they lost to England in 2022.

Jamie Braidwood18 July 2025 18:00

