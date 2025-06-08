Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spain and Portugal meet in a battle of Iberian nations to settle the latest edition of the Nations League.

Talismanic forwards young and old, respectively, helped settle two competitive semi-finals as Lamine Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo helped their side progress, the Barcelona teenager in fine form in a nine-goal thriller against France and veteran Ronaldo scoring the winner against hosts Germany.

It sets up an encounter between two former competition champions as Spain defend their title and Portugal return to the final for the first time since their 2019 success.

This will be the 41st international fixture between the pair, with the derby always hotly-contested.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Spain vs Portugal?

Spain vs Portugal is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 8 June at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

Team news

Luis de la Fuente hinted after Spain’s semi-final win that any changes to the Spain team would be minimal. “There's not a lot I have to change for Sunday,” De La Fuente remarked, though the manager may consider bringing Fabian Ruiz back into the starting side.

Portugal may also make a midfield change, bringing in Vitinha alongside Joao Neves and Bruno Fernandes. That may see Bernardo Silva pushed further forward

Predicted line-ups

Spain XI: Simon; Porro, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Merino, Pedri, Fabian Ruíz: Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams.

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Semedo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Neto.

Odds

Spain to win Nations League 1/2

Portugal to win Nations League 13/8

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Watch every Club World Cup game on DAZN. Sign up here now.