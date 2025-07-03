Spain v Portugal live: Euro 2025 latest score and updates as tributes paid to Diogo Jota
Uefa have confirmed there will be a moment’s silence in memory of the Liverpool and Portugal forward
Portugal play Spain in their opening match of Euro 2025, in what will be a highly emotional occasion for the Portuguese team following the death of men’s international and Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.
Jota was killed in a car crash with his brother Andre Silva in the early hours of Thursday morning, with the football world and beyond in mourning. Uefa has confirmed that there will be a moment’s silence before all Euro 2025 matches on Thursday and Friday, while Portugal’s players will wear black armbands.
Portugal begin their tournament against world champions Spain, who are the favourites to win their first European title this month. Spain’s build-up has been dominated by the availability of Ballon d’Or holder Aitana Bonmati, who was in hospital before the tournament with viral meningitis.
Elsewhere in Group B, Italy play Belgium with both teams looking to get off the mark with an opening victory. The hosts Switzerland were beaten by Norway in their first match last night, while England have to wait until Saturday for their opening game against France in Zurich. Follow all the latest from Euro 2025 below
Belgium 0-1 Italy
65 mins: Italy are looking sharp and are banging on the door of Belgium. Captain Cristiana Girelli goes close with an audacious flick but Lisa Lichtfus is there so smother on the goalline.
Portuguese Football Federation's tribute to Diogo Jota
“The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in Spain this morning.
“Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community.
“On behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation and myself, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Diogo and Andre, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the respective clubs of the players.
“We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to death of Portugal teammate Diogo Jota: ‘It doesn’t make sense’
Cristiano Ronaldo has paid a heartfelt tribute to Portugal team-mate Diogo Jota after the Liverpool forward was killed in a car crash at the age of just 28 in the early hours of Thursday morning in Spain.
Portugal captain Ronaldo posted on Instagram. “It doesn't make sense. We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married.
“To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”
GOAL! Belgium 0-1 Italy
We have our first goal of the day in Group B. And it’s a cracker in Sion, as Arianna Caruso powers Italy into the lead on the stroke of half-time. Caruso was able to cut onto her right foot and slam the finish back across the Belgium goalkeeper into the corner.
Portugal's Jessica Silva pays heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota
Portugal players were shocked and heartbroken to learn of the death of Diogo Jota on Thursday ahead of their opening match of Euro 2025 against Spain tonight.
"One of our own," Portugal forward Jessica Silva posted on Instagram. "Diogo wasn't just a star. It was the good, the faithful, the attentive, the simple ... of those who don't need noise to mark their presence!
"Football has gone poorer ... and so are we. You will never be forgotten."
Hours before kick-off, virtually every player on the Portugal women's squad had posted photos of Jota on social media, many with broken heart emojis.
England’s Lucy Bronze says Lionesses are standing with Portugal after Diogo Jota’s death
England defender Lucy Bronze said the Lionesses would lend their full support to the Portuguese team at Euro 2025 after they were “shocked” by the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.
Portugal play World Cup champions Spain in their tournament opener on Thursday night in Bern, where a minute’s silence will be observed in honour of the Portugal international and 28-year-old father of three, who was killed in a car crash alongside his brother in Spain.
Bronze, who was born in Berwick-Upon-Tweed to a Portuguese father and an English mother, said the Lionesses were stunned when word travelled through the camp in Zurich, where they are preparing to open their title defence against France on Saturday.
Lucy Bronze says Lionesses are standing with Portugal after Diogo Jota’s death
Euro 2025: Tributes paid to Diogo Jota
There was a moment’s silence for Diogo Jota and Andre Silva before today’s earlier game between Belgium and Italy in Sion.
