Is Southampton vs Wrexham on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Championship clash

Wrexham’s dream of Premier League football is closer than ever as they are welcomed back to the Championship by Southampton.

Off the back of three consecutive promotions from the National League, Wrexham are raring for their first game at this level in over 40 years and have been preparing as such, signing the likes of Conor Coady and Kieffer Moore in a busy summer transfer window.

And while Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be keen to make it four in a row, Southampton will look to give them an early reality check in the English second tier, having themselves felt the wrath of the Premier League in recent times.

The Saints narrowly avoided the ignominy of becoming the joint-worst side in top-flight history, finishing with only one point more than Derby County’s infamous tally of 11 in 2007/08, but under new boss Will Still, they will set their sights on bouncing straight back, as they did two seasons ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

When is Southampton vs Wrexham?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 9 August at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK, with coverage starting at 11am BST.

Team news

Southampton starboy Tyler Dibling has been withdrawn from training as a move to Everton nears, meaning he will likely play no part in their season opener. And while the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Aaron Ramsdale have already departed the club, Saturday’s clash will pose an opportunity for new boys Damion Downs and Joshua Quarshie to start this weekend. Proven Championship attacking threats Adam Armstrong, Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer are also available.

Wrexham, meanwhile, will field a squad vastly strengthened by their summer business, with ex-Premier League stars Coady, Moore and Danny Ward in line to make their debuts. Liberato Cacace, New Zealand’s versatile left-back, was a mainstay in Serie A last term and should also make his first competitive start. However, Jay Rodriguez will not get the chance to reunite with his old club as he sits on the treatment table, with Ollie Rathbone and George Thomason also injured.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Bree, Stephens, Quarshie, Manning; Charles, Fernandez, Downes; Fraser, Archer, Armstrong.

Wrexham XI: Ward; O’Connell, Coady, Brunt; Longman, Lee, O'Brien, Cacace; McClean; Windass, Moore.

Odds

Southampton win 3/4

Draw 29/10

Wrexham win 9/2