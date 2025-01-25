Southampton vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from St. Mary's Stadium
Follow live coverage as Southampton face Newcastle United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
SOUTHAMPTON (3-4-1-2): Alex McCarthy; Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek, James Bree; Ryan Manning, Joe Aribo, Lesley Ugochukwu, Kyle Walker-Peters; Mateus Fernandes; Adam Armstrong, Paul Onuachu
It has been a disastrous campaign for Southampton, who sit rock bottom of the league standings. The Saints have just six points from 22 matches, and have not won in the Premier League in nearly three months. It is 12 league matches without victory for Ivan Juric's men, losing 10 in that run, including their last four. In contrast, things have gone a lot better for Newcaslte, sitting in sixth spot. The Magpies enjoyed nine successive victories across all competitions - including six in the Prem - before a stunning 4-1 reverse last weekend at home to Bournemouth. Still, Eddie Howe's men will be favoured to get back to winning ways in this clash.
Hello to one and all, and welcome to this live text commentary for the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United from the St. Mary's Stadium. Kick-off is a little under 45 minutes away, but stay tuned as there is still much to add before a ball is kicked.
