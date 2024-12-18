Southampton host Premier League leaders Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

The Saints, rooted to the bottom of the top flight, sacked Russell Martin following their humiliating 5-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday. Under-21s manager Simon Rusk will take charge of the team tonight.

Arne Slot, meanwhile, looks set to make a host of changes for this match, though will be eager to guide his side through to the semi-finals of a competition they won last year. Slot, however, will be serving a one-game touchline ban for picking up his third yellow card of the season in the draw against Fulham.

The last time these two sides met was just three weeks ago, as a Mohamed Salah double inspired a Liverpool comeback in a brilliant encounter on the south coast.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

Southampton host Liverpool at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 18 December at St Mary’s Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT.

Subscribers can also watch via the SkyGo App or NOW TV.

What is the team news?

Southampton could welcome back first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for this match, though Gavin Bazunu remains absent. Jack Stephens and Adam Armstrong are suspended with Ross Stewart, Will Smallbone and Juan Larios also missing out.

Slot, meanwhile, is unable to call upon Andy Robertson, with the defender’s red card against Fulham resulting in a one-match ban, while Kostas Tsimikas is doubtful. Federico Chiesa looks set to return but injured duo Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate will once again be absent. Alexis Mac Allister returns after his back-to-back suspensions in the Champions League and Premier League.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Walker-Peters, Manning; Fernandes, Downes, Dibling; Armstrong, Archer

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Morton; Chiesa, Elliott, Diaz; Nunez

Odds

Southampton 6/1

Draw 17/4

Liverpool 19/50

Prediction

On paper, this looks like a foregone conclusion but with Liverpool expected to make wholesale changes, there will be opportunities for the hosts. However, even if it’s via introductions from the bench, Arne Slot’s side should have more than enough quality to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Southampton 0-2 Liverpool

