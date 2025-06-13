Soccer Aid 2025: Who’s playing, how to watch and when is England vs World XI?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Soccer Aid is back for 2025 with the charity football match returning to Old Trafford as England battle the World XI.

The Three Lions secured redemption last year with victory for the first time since 2018 thanks to a 6–3 win at Stamford Bridge.

The match, put on to raise money for UNICEF, generated more than £15m in donations last year with the likes of Eden Hazard and Alessandro del Piero featuring in an entertaining nine-goal contest. It was a tough night for Olympics legend Usain Bolt though, with the Jamaican rupturing his Achilles tendon to leave him in agony as a stretcher carried him off the pitch.

This year, former heavyweight world champion boxer Tyson Fury, currently retired since his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, will now take charge of England as manager, having teased a return to the ring at the stadium of his beloved Red Devils. The Theatre of Dreams will welcome some Manchester United legends, too, including Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s charity match:

open image in gallery Leonardo Bonucci is to play in England for the first time since winning Euro 2020 (Daniel Hambury for UNICEF UK & Soccer Aid Productions/handout)

When and where is Soccer Aid 2025?

Soccer Aid 2025 will be played on Sunday 15 June at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United, with kick-off set for 7:30pm BST.

How can I watch Soccer Aid 2025 on TV and is there a live stream?

You can watch Soccer Aid 2025 live on ITV1 and ITVX will have you covered for a live stream on mobile devices. Coverage starts at 6pm BST.

Who is playing?

The full squads are yet to be confirmed, but a number of current and former players, as well as celebrities have been announced.

open image in gallery Wayne Rooney will be England player-manager at Soccer Aid (Soccer Aid 2025/PA) ( PA Media )

England

Manager and coaches

Wayne Rooney (Former footballer and manager)

Tyson Fury (Boxer)

Harry Redknapp (Former football manager)

Vicky McClure (Actor)

Goalkeeping coach: David James (Former footballer)

Players

Steven Bartlett (Entrepreneur)

Alex Brooker (TV personality)

Jermain Defoe (Former footballer)

Toni Duggan (Former footballer)

Sir Mo Farah (Former Olympian)

Angry Ginge (YouTuber)

Tom Grennan (Musician)

Bear Grylls (TV personality)

Joe Hart (Former footballer)

Steph Houghton (Former footballer)

Aaron Lennon (Former footballer)

Dame Denise Lewis (Olympic gold medallist)

Paddy McGuinness (TV personality)

Gary Neville (Former footballer)

Sam Quek (Former hockey player/TV personality)

Wayne Rooney (Former footballer and manager)

Paul Scholes (Former footballer)

Jill Scott (Former footballer)

Sam Thompson (King of the Jungle)

Louis Tomlinson (Musician)

World XI

Managers/coaches

Peter Schmeichel (Former footballer)

Players

Noah Beck (Actor)

Tony Bellew (Boxer)

Leonardo Bonucci (Former footballer)

Tobi Brown (Sideman star)

Martin Compston (Actor)

Richard Gadd (Actor/comedian)

Bryan Habana (Rugby)

Dermot Kennedy (Musician and halftime performer)

Harry Kewell (Former footballer)

Kaylyn Kyle (Former footballer)

Gorka Marquez (Strictly)

Nadia Nadim (Footballer)

Livi Sheldon (Diamond from Gladiators)

Carlos Tevez (Former footballer)

Edwin van der Sar (Former footballer)

Nemanja Vidic (Former footballer)

Billy Wingrove (Freestyle footballer)

Big Zuu (Musician and TV personality)