When is Soccer Aid 2025? Date, time and players for England and World XI

England will look to defend the trophy after last year’s 6-3 win over the World XI ended a six-year drought at Stamford Bridge

Jack Rathborn
Thursday 20 March 2025 10:47 EDT
Tyson Fury, centre left, and Wayne Rooney, centre right, who will co-manage England at Soocer Aid 2025, flanked by Robbie Williams, left, and Louis Tomlinson, right (Soccer Aid 2025/PA)
Tyson Fury, centre left, and Wayne Rooney, centre right, who will co-manage England at Soocer Aid 2025, flanked by Robbie Williams, left, and Louis Tomlinson, right (Soccer Aid 2025/PA)

Soccer Aid is back for 2025 with the charity football match returning to Old Trafford as England battle the World XI.

The Three Lions secured redemption last year with victory for the first time since 2018 thanks to a 6–3 win at Stamford Bridge.

The match, put on to raise money for UNICEF, generated more than £15m in donations last year with the likes of Eden Hazard and Alessandro del Piero featuring in an entertaining nine-goal contest. It was a tough night for Olympics legend Usain Bolt though, with the Jamaican rupturing his Achilles tendon to leave him in agony as a stretcher carried him off the pitch.

This year, former heavyweight world champion boxer Tyson Fury, currently retired since his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, will now take charge of England as manager, having teased a return to the ring at the stadium of his beloved Red Devils. The Theatre of Dreams will welcome some Manchester United legends, too, including Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s charity match:

When and where is Soccer Aid 2025?

Soccer Aid 2025 will be played on Sunday 15 June at Old Trafford, home of Manchester United, with kick-off set for 7:30pm BST.

How can I watch Soccer Aid 2025 on TV and is there a live stream?

You can watch Soccer Aid 2025 live on ITV1 and ITVX will have you covered for a live stream on mobile devices.

Who is playing?

The full squads are yet to be confirmed, but a number of current and former players, as well as celebrities have been announced.

Wayne Rooney will be England player-manager at Soccer Aid (Soccer Aid 2025/PA)
Wayne Rooney will be England player-manager at Soccer Aid (Soccer Aid 2025/PA)

England

Manager and coaches

Tyson Fury

Wayne Rooney

David James

Harry Redknapp

Vicky McClure

Robbie Williams

Players

Sir Mo Farah

Wayne Rooney

Louis Tomlinson

Gary Neville

Paul Scholes

Steven Bartlett

Joe Hart

Angry Ginge

Toni Duggan

Steph Houghton

Jill Scott

Alex Brooker

Jermain Defoe

Tom Grennan

Sam Quek

Sam Thompson

Paddy McGuinnes

World XI

Kaylyn Kyle

Livi “Diamond” Sheldon

Leonardo Bonucci

Lee Mack

Nadia Nadim

Gorka Marquez

