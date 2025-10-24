Sheffield Wednesday latest: Administrators urge fans to return to Hillsborough after points deduction
Wednesday, who sit bottom of the Championship, have been racked with financial problems under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri
Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration as the club’s financial problems continue to mount.
The club has been racked with instability under the ownership of Thai businessman Dejphon Chansiri and were previously hit with multiple charges by the EFL for failing to pay players’ wages on time. The Championship club, who sit at the bottom of the table, will receive an automatic 12-point penalty for going into administration, just as Derby County did in 2021.
Wednesday fans have been in the midst of boycotting their club, pushing for Chansiri, who took over the club in 2015, to sell up. Hillsborough was all but empty for Thursday’s Championship clash with Middlesbrough due to fan action.
The club is one of the oldest surviving clubs in world football, with their history dating back more than 150 years.
Follow the latest developments below.
Sheffield Wednesday file for administration
For those of you who missed the events of this morning, here’s a recap of today’s news.
Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration as the club’s financial problems continue to mount.
The club has been racked with instability under the controversial ownership of Dejphon Chansiri and were previously hit with multiple charges by the EFL for failing to pay players’ wages on time.
The Championship club, who sit at the bottom of the table, have received an automatic 12-point penalty for going into administration, just as Derby County did in 2021.
Sheffield Wednesday woes show the problem with modern football
Our Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney delved into the dire situation concerning both Sheffield Wednesday and Morecambe in the summer, uncovering the true problem with modern football.
Read more:
Sheffield Wednesday and Morecambe woes show the problem with modern football
Sheffield Wednesday fans issue call to action
Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust has called on fans to return to their seats off the back of their boycott, with Dejphon Chansiri no longer in control.
Administrators issue plea to Sheffield Wednesday fans
“Supporters are the backbone of any football club,” Kris Wigfield, managing partner of Begbies Traynor, said. “The money they spend at the gate and in the ground is vital. I’ve been a season ticket holder since 1984 and know first-hand the passion of this fanbase.
“Now, more than ever, we need fans back in the ground — buying tickets, merchandise, pies and pints. Every penny spent will go directly to supporting the day-to-day running of this club, not to the former owner or professional costs. This will help stabilise the club and support the loyal players and staff while we secure a suitable buyer.”
How football's new independent regulator could change things
The times are hopefully changing in English football, thanks to the Football Governance Act.
Football's new independent regulator will have powers to force an owner to divest in extreme circumstances once it is fully up and running.
Signed into law at the beginning of the summer, it acted as a watershed moment for English football, introducing a football watchdog for the top five tiers of the men’s game to ensure clubs are run sustainably and are accountable to their fans.
The history of Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday, founded in 1867, are one of the world’s oldest football clubs.
They were a founding member of the Football League and have won four first division titles and three FA Cups in their history.
The club’s golden era came in the early 20th century, when they won the majority of their major honours, and again in the early 1990s under Trevor Francis.
It was during that latter period that Wednesday won their last piece of major silverware, beating Manchester United to lift the League Cup in 1990/91.
Full Sheffield Wednesday statement as administrators revealed
Sheffield Wednesday’s statement reads as follows:
Julian Pitts, Kris Wigfield and Paul Stanley of Begbies Traynor have been appointed joint administrators of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club Limited and of Sheffield 3 Limited, the company that owns the club’s stadium, on 24 October 2025.
The administrators were appointed following significant efforts to agree a sale to a credible future custodian in recent weeks which unfortunately could not be concluded and amid rising pressure from creditors.
“Kris Wigfield, joint administrator and managing partner at Begbies Traynor, based in Sheffield, said: “The joint administrators have taken over the running of the club with immediate effect to protect the interests of creditors, and to ensure Sheffield Wednesday can continue operating while we seek a new owner as swiftly as possible.
“Like many football clubs, it has been trading at a significant loss for several years, with those losses historically funded by the former owner Mr Chansiri.
“Due to increased financial pressure on the club, the owner has chosen to place the club and the stadium company into administration which will enable us to market the club and the stadium as a whole, which is great news for supporters of the club.”
Average home attendances at Hillsborough Stadium have fallen by around 35% since last season - from over 26,000 to just over 17,000 – with the boycott of ticketing, concessions and retail outlets compounding the drop in revenue. This has led to the closure of several matchday facilities in recent weeks.
Mr Wigfield added: “Supporters are the backbone of any football club. The money they spend at the gate and in the ground is vital. I’ve been a season ticket holder since 1984 and know first-hand the passion of this fanbase.
“Now, more than ever, we need fans back in the ground — buying tickets, merchandise, pies and pints. Every penny spent will go directly to supporting the day-to-day running of this club, not to the former owner or professional costs. This will help stabilise the club and support the loyal players and staff while we secure a suitable buyer.”
Paul Stanley, joint administrator, said: “There should be no interruption to the fixture schedule and we are in close contact with the EFL to ensure that the effects of this administration on the employees, supporters, the community and the players are minimised as far as possible.
“Sheffield Wednesday is a massive, historic club with a loyal fan base in a city that lives and breathes football. If more fans return to Hillsborough, the club can cover its day-to-day costs and move towards a viable sale to a new ownership capable of restoring long-term stability.
“With the right ownership structure, we are confident that the club has a bright future and will meet all EFL regulatory obligations.”
He added: “Our immediate priority is to ensure that we are able to operate as normal for the next home fixture against Oxford United on Saturday.
“In the coming weeks, we will work closely with the staff, the Supporters Trust and the wider community to ensure that the club is placed in the hands of a suitably-qualified and well-financed new owner.”
Creditors of the club are encouraged to contact the joint administrators by emailing swfc@btguk.com to register a claim.
Sheffield Wednesday release statement
Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that they have filed for administration.
The club said appointing administrators had followed "significant efforts to agree a sale to a credible future custodian in recent weeks which unfortunately could not be concluded and amid rising pressure from creditors".
Statement to follow.
Lisa Nandy: 'Change is coming'
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, who has been outspoken about the need for Dejphon Chansiri to sell Sheffield Wednesday, says ‘change is coming’ after the Owls entered administration.
Full EFL statement
“The EFL can confirm that it has now received formal notice that Dejphon Chansiri, the director of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, has taken the necessary steps to appoint Administrators to both the Club and also the company which owns Hillsborough.
“Whilst this development results in the automatic deduction of 12 points in accordance with Regulations agreed by all Clubs, it also presents Sheffield Wednesday with the opportunity to move matters towards a successful sale and secure future under new ownership.
“The EFL will now engage in discussions with the Administrators in respect of the immediate actions required to enable them to achieve an early resolution, and end the ongoing uncertainty faced by Sheffield Wednesday staff, management, players, supporters and all those associated with the Club and their local community.
“The Championship League table will be updated with immediate effect.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments