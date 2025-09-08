Thomas Tuchel expects Serbia challenge to ‘bring out very best’ in England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel believes the tough trip to Serbia will “bring out the very best” in his side as the England manager prepares for his most challenging test so far.

The back-to-back European Championship runners-up head to the intense Rajko Mitic Stadium having started World Cup qualification with four wins.

But Tuchel has yet to oversee a victory against a side above 65th in FIFA’s world rankings, with Wembley triumphs against Albania and Latvia followed by a pair of lifeless wins over Andorra.

A 3-1 friendly loss at home to 19th-ranked Senegal was sandwiched between England’s wins against the microstate, with a statement result in Serbia having the potential to define the start of his reign.

“I’m not sure,” Tuchel said when that was put to him after a storm-delayed arrival in Belgrade. “Let’s see and wait until (Tuesday) how the game plays out.

“You always have to prepare for everything. We prepare for the best version of Serbia.

“First of all, we are in a very sportive country and a very emotional country. They have world-class sportsmen in all types of sports.

“They have amazing talents over the years in football and we will face individual quality, we will face emotions.

“We have our first away game together in a very emotional and traditional stadium, so I think the occasion, the opponent will bring out the very best in us (on Tuesday). I’m looking forward to it.”

England travelled to the Balkans on the back of a 2-0 win in Birmingham against Andorra, where Marc Guehi had complained of a groin issue at half-time.

“In terms of performance, I have to say not too many (changes),” Tuchel said as he prepares to break down another low block. “Maybe slight adjustments.

“We had an excellent camp and everyone deserves to play, everyone deserves some minutes.

“The players are not yet in a rhythm where it’s normal also to play 90 minutes every three days, so we take this into account.

“Like we’ve said, we do last decisions for changes and for the line-up tonight, maybe (Tuesday) morning. Everyone is available, so it will be narrow decisions, but it’s a good sign. Everyone trained, everyone is OK to start.”

Serbia are expected to make life hard on Tuesday but England, as always, expects – whether it be the 2,500 visiting fans or millions watching at home – as Tuchel looks to make the team World Cup contenders.

“It’s a privilege,” he said. “It’s not hard, it’s a dream and it’s a challenge that I wanted, and it’s a privilege that I got offered this opportunity.

“I can just assure everyone, like on day one, I will do everything – really everything – to be successful.

“I love every minute of it. It comes with scrutiny, it comes with it comes with criticism and it comes, of course, with a lot of opinions. That is normal.

“But the job in itself, and the people around and to work with the players is a privilege and it’s a dream.”