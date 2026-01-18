Senegal vs Morocco live: Afcon final latest updates as host nation vie for first title in 50 years
Can Morocco make history in front of their home crowd or will Senegal become two-time champions?
Hosts Morocco will bid to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 50 years as they face Senegal in the tournament’s blockbuster finale.
The Atlas Lions, who reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, have been among the favourites to claim the fabled continental crown this year and sealed their place in the final in the most dramatic fashion, edging out Nigeria on penalties to spark raucous scenes in Rabat.
Senegal, champions for the first time in 2021, stand between them and Afcon glory after talisman Sadio Mane proved the difference against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, firing home the decisive winner in a 1-0 triumph.
Two of Africa’s heavyweights, it acts as only the first meeting between the nations in Afcon history, with it coming on the biggest stage of them all.
Follow all the latest updates from the Afcon final below:
