Palace hit back as out-of-form Chelsea are pegged back at Selhurst Park

Jean-Philippe Mateta salvaged a late point for Crystal Palace as Chelsea’s winless streak in the Premier League extended to four contests with a 1-1 draw.

Cole Palmer’s 13th goal of the season opened the scoring at Selhurst Park, where the visitors dominated in the first half.

They were unable to find the finishing touch on a number of chances, however, and came to regret it when the Frenchman levelled in the 82nd minute.

Once-relegation-threatened Palace have now picked up 14 points from their last 10 top-flight contests.

Enzo Maresca made six changes from Chelsea’s Ipswich defeat, including a full Premier League debut for the impressive 18-year-old Josh Acheampong.

Palace captain Marc Guehi was back in Oliver Glasner’s line-up after serving a one-game suspension, while Cheick Doucoure started in place of the injured Will Hughes.

Chelsea ventured deep in Palace territory early, Jadon Sancho volleying over from a cross, while a big tackle by Chris Richards broke up the run of Nicolas Jackson.

But the American defender found himself in trouble soon after, outsmarted by Sancho, who drove down the left and cut in, slipping the ball to Palmer, who slotted through the legs of Guehi for the 14th-minute opener.

Chelsea nearly scored again soon after, but Jackson’s volleyed attempt from a flicked-on free kick was well wide.

What few spells Palace did enjoy in Chelsea’s final third by the halfway point in the period were stubbornly thwarted, and they were lucky when Pedro Neto could not connect with Palmer’s outstretched foot after deftly working his way to the edge of the the six-yard box.

The Blues were firmly in the drivers’ seat – save a brief Palace foray that allowed Ismaila Sarr to nod in the direction of Robert Sanchez.

It was not until shortly after after the half-hour that the Eagles had another real opportunity, but Moises Caicedo blocked Mateta’s effort through a crowd and Sanchez was able to paw away Eberechi Eze’s volley.

Jackson missed a big chance to pad Chelsea’s lead, beating Maxence Lacroix to the ball from Palmer’s excellent pass, but fired wide.

Palace, who struggled to finish from their chances in the first half of the season, missed another opportunity to equalise early in the second half.

Sarr worked the ball to Daniel Munoz, whose cross found Eze inside the penalty area, but the England attacker flashed wide of Sanchez’s left post.

The Eagles came closer when Richards rose highest from a corner, forcing Sanchez to palm his effort over.

Palace had grown a little more into the game by the time Daichi Kamada replaced Doucoure in the 69th minute, but momentum swung back the visitors’ favour.

Chelsea missed twice more, first from a low Enzo Fernandez effort, just wide, then another off-target attempt from Jackson past the far post.

Munoz stole the ball away and found Mateta, but Levi Colwill slid in for a timely intervention to deny him a chance to equalise with less than 20 minutes remaining.

The Frenchman drew the sides level in the 82nd minute, when Sarr charged up through the centre of the pitch and laid off to Eze.

He in turn squared to Mateta, who comfortably finished from five yards out, the goal standing after a VAR check to rule out a handball in the build-up.

The last two editions of this fixture had gone Chelsea’s way, decided by last-gasp winners from former Palace loanee Conor Gallagher.

But with the former Blues midfielder now departed for Atletico Madrid the story unfolded differently – Dean Henderson nullifying Chelsea’s late threat when he punched away a corner to preserve the point.