World Cup 2026 draw: Who Scotland could face as possible opponents confirmed
Steve Clarke’s side have landed in Pot 3 – but could still earn a favourable draw
Scotland will discover their opponents for the 2026 World Cup on Friday.
For the first time since 1998, the Tartan Army have made it to football’s biggest stage
Under Steve Clarke, Scotland have reached the past two European Championships but failed to advance past the group stage on both occasions - without winning a game.
Having reached the first 48-team World Cup, Scotland will hope to land a more favourable draw and advance from the group stages of a major tournament for the firs time in their history.
It has now been confirmed that Scotland will be in Pot 3 of the World Cup draw on Friday December 5. They will be unable to play more than one other European nation.
Scotland’s possible opponents in World Cup 2026 group stage
One from Pot 1: Canada, Mexico, USA, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany
One from Pot 2: Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, IR Iran, Korea Republic, Ecuador, Austria, Australia
One from Pot 4: Jordan, Cape, Verde, Ghana, Curaçao, Haiti, New Zealand, European Play-Off A, B, C and D, FIFA Play-Off Tournament 1 and 2
Could Scotland play England?
Yes, they could. Four groups will contain two European teams, as there are 16 European teams to fit into 12 groups. But if England draw one of Croatia, Switzerland, or Austria from Pot 2, then they would be unable to draw Scotland from Pot 3.
Scotland’s nightmare World Cup draw
Spain and Argentina are the top two ranked sides in the world but the quality of European sides means they may prefer to land La Roja, particularly having beaten them two years ago. Pot 2 holds Croatia and Morocco with the UEFA play-off paths holding the fiercest dangers in Pot 4; namely the one containing Italy.
Nightmare draw: Argentina, Morocco, Scotland, UEFA play-off Path A
What could Scotland’s easiest group look like?
Well, if Scotland get co-hosts Canada or the United States from Pot 1 then they’re off to a great start. Add in Austria or Australia from Pot 2 and then Cape Verde or New Zealand from Pot 4 and Steve Clarke will be a happy man.
Dream draw: Canada, Australia, Scotland, Haiti
When is the World Cup 2026 draw?
The draw for World Cup 2026 will take place at 5pm GMT/12pm EST on Friday 5 December, at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. The US president Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance.
How will the World Cup draw work?
The 48 nations will be divided into 12 groups containing four teams each, one from each of four draw pots.
Pot one will contain the three host nations – USA, Canada and Mexico – plus the nine top countries in the Fifa world rankings who have qualified for the tournament. Already, Mexico have been assigned Group A, Canada to Group B and the USA to Group D.
Pots two, three and four will contain the next 12 best-ranked sides in order so that, theoretically, the groups will be balanced and the best teams will be kept separate until the knockout rounds.
Teams from the same confederation will be kept apart in the group stage, except for Europe where there are more teams (16) than groups. No group will have more than two European nations.
