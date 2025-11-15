Is Greece v Scotland on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free
Scotland must avoid defeat to set up a winner-takes-all clash against Denmark at Hampden
Scotland look to keep their automatic World Cup qualification hopes as they head to Greece. The Tartan Army are just two games away from qualifying from the men’s World Cup for the first time since 1998.
Assuming Denmark beat Belarus, who are without a point in qualifying so far, Steve Clarke’s side can set up a winner-takes-all clash against the Danes if they avoid defeat to Greece tonight.
As Scotland have a worse goal difference than Denmark, a draw against the Danes is unlikely to be enough at Hampden - so ensuring they avoid defeat against Greece, who are eliminated, is the priority.
Scotland are already assured of a play-off spot but Greece will be out for revenge after the robbery of their defeat to Scotland at Hampden last month. Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Greece v Scotland?
The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Saturday 15 November at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
What is the Scotland team news?
Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the trip to Greece but could face Denmark on Tuesday. Lennon Miller has also been ruled out but Ryan Christie and Lewis Ferguson are back from suspension and Aaron Hickey returned from injury in Brentford’s win over Newcastle.
Possible XI: Gunn; Hickey, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gannon-Doak, McTominay, Ferguson, Christie; McGinn; Adams
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments