Is Scotland v Greece on TV? How to watch Nations League play-off after Viaplay lose rights
Scotland will remain in the top-tier of the Nations League if they avoid defeat at Hampden
Scotland take a 1-0 lead back to Hampden as they look to avoid Nations League relegation in their play-off against Greece.
Scott McTominay’s first-half penalty and a remarkable second-half defensive stand earned Scotland a valuable away win in Athens on Thursday.
Steve Clarke’s side know that Greece dominated long spells of the first leg but will maintain their top-flight status if they avoid defeat at home.
And the play-off will be shown on free-to-air, as will all matches until the 2026 World Cup, after the previous agreement with ViaPlay came to a premature end and left fans watching games on YouTube.
Here’s everything you need to know
How can I watch Scotland vs Greece?
The second leg of the Nations League play-off will be shown live on BBC One Scotland and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 4pm GMT. Kick-off at Hampden is at 5:00pm on Sunday 23 March.
What is the Scotland team news?
Ryan Christie returns from suspension and bolsters Scotland’s midfield options. Clarke started all of Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Lewis Ferguson behind Che Adams in Athens, but Christie can offer a little more pace and could return.
Scotland’s back four worked well enough so Kieran Tierney may find himself on the back again, with Andy Robertson and Anthony Ralston the full-backs either side of Grant Hanley and John Souttar. Craig Gordon kept a clean sheet on his 80th international appearance.
Possible Scotland line-up
Gordon; Ralston, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean; McGinn, McTominay, Christie; Adams
