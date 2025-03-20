Jump to content
Is Greece v Scotland on TV? How to watch Nations League play-off after Viaplay lose rights

Scotland travel to Athens before hosting Greece at Hampden on Sunday

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 20 March 2025 03:12 EDT
Scotland will have to beat Greece across two legs to remain in League A
Scotland team face Greece in a Uefa Nations League relegation play-off as the men’s national team’s matches return to free-to-air TV.

The Tartan Army take on Greece over two legs as they look to avoid relegation from Nations League A, having finished behind Portugal and Croatia in their group and narrowly missing out on the quarter-finals.

Greece finished runners-up to England in their League B group, so are vying for promotion into the top-tier. An impressive campaign for them included a victory over England at Wembley and they will host the first leg.

And the play-off will be shown on free-to-air, as will all matches until the 2026 World Cup, after the previous agreement with ViaPlay came to a premature end and left fans watching games on YouTube.

Here’s everything you need to know

How can I watch Greece vs Scotland?

The first leg of the Nations League play-off will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT. Kick-off in Athens is at 7:45pm on Thursday 20 March.

What is the Scotland team news?

Kieran Tierney and Lewis Ferguson return to the Scotland squad after injuries, but Steve Clarke will be without winger Ben Doak and striker Lyndon Dykes.

Motherell’s Lennon Miller, Hearts’ James Wilson and Ipswich’s George Hirst are the new faces in the squad and could all win their first caps.

Craig Gordon, 42, should continue in goal but Tierney’s return could see a return to 3-5-2 in an attempt to get the full-back and Andy Robertson both involved.

Ryan Christie is in great form for Bournemouth and adds to midfield options Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson and Kenny McLean. John McGinn could play off Che Adams up front

