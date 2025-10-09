Is Scotland vs Greece on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland bid to continue their unbeaten start to World Cup qualifying today as they take on Greece at Hampden Park.

Steve Clarke’s men picked up four points from their opening two matches, a gritty goalless draw with Denmark and a routine 2-0 win over Belarus.

They sit joint-top of the group alongside the Danes to put them in a strong position to qualify for a first World Cup since 1988, with Greece right behind them on three points.

But they will need to erase their most recent memory of playing Greece after losing 3-1 on aggregate to today’s visitors in the Nations League in March, including a damning 3-0 loss at Hampden Park.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Scotland vs Greece?

Scotland take on Greece on Thursday 9 October, with kick-off at 7.45pm at Hampden Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 7.30pm.

Team news

Clarke has a selection dilemma between the sticks, with Craig Gordon out of action since May but coming into the squad in place of Hearts teammate Zander Clark. Angus Gunn, who kept clean sheets against Denmark and Belarus, is likely to retain his place in goal.

Celtic’s Anthony Ralston is back to fitness and replaces Derby county’s Max Johnston, but there is no place in the squad for Lawrence Shankland despite his seven-goal start to the season for Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

Greece will miss Olympiacos defender Panagiotis Retsos due to a groin injury, while Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis will lead the line and hope to transfer some of his league form into international results, having scored give goals in eight games for the Portuguese side.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Gunn, Ralston, Souttar, McKenna, Robertson, McGinn, Gilmour, Ferguson, McTominay, Doak, Adams

Greece XI: Tzolakis, Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas, Zafeiris, Kourbelis, Karetsas, Bakasetas, Tzolis, Pavlidis