Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Is Scotland vs Greece on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Everything you need to know as Scotland continue their World Cup qualifying campaign

Flo Clifford
Thursday 09 October 2025 02:05 EDT
Che Adams was on target against Belarus in Scotland’s last game
Che Adams was on target against Belarus in Scotland’s last game (REUTERS)

Scotland bid to continue their unbeaten start to World Cup qualifying today as they take on Greece at Hampden Park.

Steve Clarke’s men picked up four points from their opening two matches, a gritty goalless draw with Denmark and a routine 2-0 win over Belarus.

They sit joint-top of the group alongside the Danes to put them in a strong position to qualify for a first World Cup since 1988, with Greece right behind them on three points.

But they will need to erase their most recent memory of playing Greece after losing 3-1 on aggregate to today’s visitors in the Nations League in March, including a damning 3-0 loss at Hampden Park.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Scotland vs Greece?

Scotland take on Greece on Thursday 9 October, with kick-off at 7.45pm at Hampden Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer, with coverage from 7.30pm.

Team news

Clarke has a selection dilemma between the sticks, with Craig Gordon out of action since May but coming into the squad in place of Hearts teammate Zander Clark. Angus Gunn, who kept clean sheets against Denmark and Belarus, is likely to retain his place in goal.

Celtic’s Anthony Ralston is back to fitness and replaces Derby county’s Max Johnston, but there is no place in the squad for Lawrence Shankland despite his seven-goal start to the season for Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

Greece will miss Olympiacos defender Panagiotis Retsos due to a groin injury, while Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis will lead the line and hope to transfer some of his league form into international results, having scored give goals in eight games for the Portuguese side.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland XI: Gunn, Ralston, Souttar, McKenna, Robertson, McGinn, Gilmour, Ferguson, McTominay, Doak, Adams

Greece XI: Tzolakis, Vagiannidis, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas, Zafeiris, Kourbelis, Karetsas, Bakasetas, Tzolis, Pavlidis

