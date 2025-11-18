Is Scotland v Denmark on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland are just one win away from a first men’s World Cup since 1998 as they host Denmark at Hampden in a winner-takes-all shootout.

That the Tartan Army head into their final qualifier with hope is largely thanks to Denmark’s failure to beat Belarus on Saturday night, which meant Steve Clarke’s side survived despite their thrilling 3-2 defeat to Greece.

The likely outcome before the international break was Scotland would need to beat Denmark at Hampden in order to qualify and the stakes remain the same despite the defeat in Greece.

Scotland are guaranteed of a play-off at the very least, but Clarke’s side could not have wished for a better opportunity as they stand 90 minutes away from a place at next summer’s tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

One thing is for sure, Scotland have to turn up and produce the performance of the side that fought from three goals down in Greece, rather than the one that fell behind, if they are to beat Denmark to top spot.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Scotland v Denmark?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 18 November at Hampden Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.

What is the team news?

Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the group decider after missing the trip to Greece. Steve Clarke may be tempted to start Lyndon Dykes ahead of Che Adams but Ryan Christie and Ben Gannon-Doak scored and could feature again. A midfield of Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Lewis Ferguson lacked balance at times against Greece but Gilmour’s absence may leave no choice but to go again.

Rasmus Hojlund, who has scored four goals in 10 appearances since joining McTominay in Napoli, missed Denmark’s 2-2 draw in Belarus due to illness but could return. Denmark’s squad is experienced, led by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as well as midfielders Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojberg.

Possible line-ups

Scotland: Gunn; Hickey, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; McGinn, Ferguson, McTominay; Christie, Gannon-Doak; Dykes

Denmark: Schmeichel; Nissen, Christensen, Verstergaard, Dorgu; Isaksen, Hojbjerg, Norgaard, Damsgaard; Eriksen, Hojlund