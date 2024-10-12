Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Scotland aim to end a record winless run as they travel to Croatia in the Nations League.

Steve Clarke’s side have not won in eight competitive matches and suffered late defeats against Poland and Portugal last month.

The Tartan Army sit bottom of their Nations League group and Clarke’s squad have been decimated by injuries ahead of a tricky double-header.

The trip to Croatia, ranked 12th in the world, will be followed by the visit of Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo at Hampden on Tuesday night.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Nations League fixture:

When is Croatia vs Scotland?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST (UK time) on Saturday 12 October at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia.

How can I watch Croatia vs Scotland?

The match is not being shown on TV but is available to stream on YouTube.

The rights to Scotland’s Nations League matches is currently held by ViaPlay, but the Norwegian broadcaster stripped back its operations in the UK last year.

Last month, Scotland’s matches against Poland and Portugal were picked up by ITV - but no deal has been made ahead of the Croatia and Portugal games.

Therefore, Croatia vs Scotland will only be available to watch on the Viaplay International YouTube channel, and the stream will only go live at 4:50pm.

What is the Scotland team news?

Steve Clarke’s side have been hit by an injury crisis, with up to 12 players missing from the squad. John McGinn, Angus Gunn, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Greg Taylor, Lewis Ferguson, Lawrence Shankland, Ross McCrorie, Tommy Conway are all unavailable.

Gunn’s absence means the 41-year-old Craig Gordon could start, almost six months on from seemingly playing his last international match against Finland. Uncapped Aberdeen full-backs Nicky Devlin and Jack MacKenzie, Preston centre-back Liam Lindsay and West Ham midfielder Andy Irving could make their Scotland debuts if called upon.

Thankfully for Scotland, Scott McTominay is fit and is in good form following his move to Napoli. The midfielder has scored in his last two Scotland games

At the age of 39, Luka Modric still remains a key part of Croatia’s plans and could start along with the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

Possible line-ups

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Erlic, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Pjaca, Kovacic, Modric, Baturina, Sosa; Matanovic, Kramaric

Scotland XI: c; Ralston, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean; Forrest, McTominay, Christie; Adams