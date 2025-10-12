Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Is Scotland v Belarus on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free

Scotland will look to reach 10 points in World Cup qualifying with a second win this week

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 12 October 2025 02:56 EDT
Comments
Scotland’s Lewis Ferguson celebrates his crucial goal against Greece
Scotland’s Lewis Ferguson celebrates his crucial goal against Greece (PA Wire)

Scotland will look to take a step closer to qualifying for the World Cup 2026 when they host Belarus at Hampden.

Steve Clarke’s side pulled off a stunning heist to take all three points against Greece on Thursday, winning 3-1 despite being outplayed for long spells.

Ryan Christie scored an important equaliser moments after Kostas Tsimikas fired the visitors ahead before Lewis Ferguson put Scotland ahead 10 minutes before full-time.

Lyndon Dykes capped off the comeback in stoppage time and Scotland could potentially eliminate Greece with a win on Sunday and they lose against Denmark in Copenhagen.

While Scotland still have to travel to Greece and host Denmark next month, a win over Belarus would go a long way to securing a World Cup play-off at the very least.

When is Scotland v Greece?

The World Cup qualifier will kick off at 5pm on Sunday 12 October at Hampden Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage starting from 4:45pm. A free live stream will be available on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

What is the Scotland team news?

The win over Greece came at a cost, with goalscorers Ryan Christie and Lewis Ferguson picking up yellow cards that rule them out of the game against Belarus due to suspension. Aaron Hickey also appeared to pick up a knock, in what is a concern after the right back only recently returned from a long injury lay-off.

“There will be three changes but there was always going to be three or four anyway,” Steve Clarke said. “When I looked at my bench tonight, I knew I had a strong squad - probably as strong as I’ve been able to put together in the last two camps. We’ll deal with it.”

Possible Scotland line-up

Scotland XI: Gunn; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean; McGinn, McTominay, Doak; Adams

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in