Is Scotland v Belarus on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch World Cup qualifier for free
Scotland will look to reach 10 points in World Cup qualifying with a second win this week
Scotland will look to take a step closer to qualifying for the World Cup 2026 when they host Belarus at Hampden.
Steve Clarke’s side pulled off a stunning heist to take all three points against Greece on Thursday, winning 3-1 despite being outplayed for long spells.
Ryan Christie scored an important equaliser moments after Kostas Tsimikas fired the visitors ahead before Lewis Ferguson put Scotland ahead 10 minutes before full-time.
Lyndon Dykes capped off the comeback in stoppage time and Scotland could potentially eliminate Greece with a win on Sunday and they lose against Denmark in Copenhagen.
While Scotland still have to travel to Greece and host Denmark next month, a win over Belarus would go a long way to securing a World Cup play-off at the very least.
When is Scotland v Greece?
The World Cup qualifier will kick off at 5pm on Sunday 12 October at Hampden Park.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage starting from 4:45pm. A free live stream will be available on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
What is the Scotland team news?
The win over Greece came at a cost, with goalscorers Ryan Christie and Lewis Ferguson picking up yellow cards that rule them out of the game against Belarus due to suspension. Aaron Hickey also appeared to pick up a knock, in what is a concern after the right back only recently returned from a long injury lay-off.
“There will be three changes but there was always going to be three or four anyway,” Steve Clarke said. “When I looked at my bench tonight, I knew I had a strong squad - probably as strong as I’ve been able to put together in the last two camps. We’ll deal with it.”
Possible Scotland line-up
Scotland XI: Gunn; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean; McGinn, McTominay, Doak; Adams
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments