Sarina Wiegman to keep on dancing after ‘chaotic and ridiculous’ Euro 2025 win

England boss Sarina Wiegman promised to “do some more dancing” after the Lionesses completed their third successive comeback to defend their European crown with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Spain in Basel.

Substitute Chloe Kelly, whose extra-time winner at Wembley secured the Lionesses their first major trophy three summers ago, was once again the hero, coolly converting in the shootout with the World Cup holders following a 1-1 extra-time stalemate.

Wiegman has now led teams – first the Netherlands, now England – to the trophy at the last three European Championships, though none, admitted the Dutchwoman, was more “chaotic” and “ridiculous” as this.

“I’m very happy,” said Wiegman. “I actually can’t believe it myself. It was like, ‘how can it happen?’ but it happened. I am so incredibly proud of the team and the staff.”

Wiegman was spotted busting a move after Kelly once again rose to the highest occasion, and plans to keep letting loose – perhaps to the chagrin of her phone, which twice reminded the England boss during her post-match press conference that she was due a workout.

“I’ll do some more dancing,” said Wiegman. “And I’ll have a drink, but I don’t think I will drink as much as the players.”

Though the Lionesses insisted they had moved on, Sunday’s triumph also avenged the 2023 World Cup final, where England were beaten by Spain 1-0 in Sydney in their first global showpiece final.

Spain were first-time finalists in this competition but the favourites, and came one step closer to the title when Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey nodded home a 25th-minute opener.

But Kelly teed up Russo for a header of her own and 57th-minute equaliser, while two spectacular saves by Hannah Hampton in the shootout opened the door for Kelly to write more history as the Lionesses became the first senior English football team to lift a major trophy on foreign soil.

“I must admit that this is the most chaotic and ridiculous tournament we have played,” Wiegman added.

“Every time we could come back, in the quarter-final and the semi-final and the final, we came from behind. Of course we have players that have talents, and the togetherness of this team is really, really incredible, but also the belief that we can come back.

“The players say we can win by any means, and we just never, ever give up.”

England’s title defence was hanging by a thread following their 2-1 opening defeat to France, but group stage victories over the Netherlands then Wales kept their title defence alive.

Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang scored late in their Sweden quarter-final, ultimately setting up a chaotic, error-strewn shootout, won by Bronze with England’s seventh try.

It took Kelly’s extra-time winner from off the bench in their Italy semi-final to book their place in the Spain showdown – after 19-year-old standout Michelle Agyemang had netted another incredible equaliser.

Even before her heroics in Basel, Kelly, at these Euros, had come in with the joint-most chances created (eight) and most successful crosses (10) of any substitute in a single tournament since Opta started analysing major women’s tournaments in 2011.

And while Wiegman conceded there had been moments in this campaign – and particularly the Sweden and Italy matches – Sunday’s comeback was never in doubt.

Asked if there was a moment her belief had wavered, Wiegman replied: “To be honest, tonight, I didn’t.”