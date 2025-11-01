Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool had reasons to dread the prospect of history being made at Anfield. Instead, they could celebrate it. Their slump was such that they were threatened with the prospect of a seventh defeat in eight games, a fate they have not suffered since 1926, the year of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II. It was more about Anfield’s beloved “Egyptian King”, however. Mohamed Salah became just the third player to reach 250 Liverpool goals, joining Ian Rush and Roger Hunt in a select club of Anfield greats.

The importance of a landmark strike stretched far beyond the statistical. Liverpool ended a run of four consecutive Premier League losses, banking their first points since September. They leapt to third in the table. That, Arne Slot may argue, is no crisis.

Slot has felt results have not always reflected their performances. This, it may be argued, could prove the night Liverpool’s luck turned. There was an element of fortune to both goals. Emi Martinez was the provider of Salah’s opener with a misplaced pass. Then the returning Ryan Gravenberch’s shot was deflected off both centre-backs, Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa, to wrong-foot Martinez.

Yet given the run Liverpool have been on and, with Real Madrid and Manchester City next, the spectre of nine defeats in 10, it mattered less how they won than simply that they did. There were early jitters, with Aston Villa twice hitting the woodwork in the first 20 minutes, but it developed into a more authoritative Liverpool performance. They had not overcome an English club since Southampton in September but are entitled to call themselves deserving winners.

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring Liverpool's opener ( AFP/Getty )

Significantly, Slot got the backing of the Kop, with a loud chorus of his name even before the deadlock was broken. There was no lack of effort from his players, with a vibrancy to Liverpool’s play, their regulars perhaps benefiting from a midweek rest. Slot had sacrificed the Carabao Cup and been unapologetic about his selection against Crystal Palace. But that gamble always required a response three days later. Slot got one. Salah was among those who got Wednesday night off and, for the first time since the win over Atletico Madrid, he looked irrepressible. He tormented Lucas Digne.

Like Liverpool, Salah had been in a malaise and, given his role in pivotal influence in the good times, it is unsurprising they were connected. But Salah had belted a consolation goal at Brentford; an otherwise grim night for Liverpool may have yielded a bonus. It also took him to 249.

His 250th was a gift. Given Martinez’s persona, his mistakes tend to be hubristic. He was aiming for Torres, but nowhere near finding the Spaniard as he instead picked out Salah. Right-footed finishes have been a relative rarity – this was just a 38th of those 250 – but was rolled in with precision as he found the net at Anfield in the Premier League for the first time since the opening night of the season.

open image in gallery Ryan Gravenberch wrapped up the three points for Liverpool ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Gravenberch celebrates after scoring ( Getty )

Liverpool’s supporters had celebrated two minutes earlier, when Hugo Ekitike headed in Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross. Anfield had echoed to the sound of the Frenchman’s name, yet a replay proved he was offside.

Szoboszlai’s role was notable, though. Before then, the Hungarian – tellingly, preferred to Florian Wirtz as the No 10 – had a hat-trick of shots. Martinez made a couple of saves, rescuing Boubakar Kamara, who had a poor pass intercepted by the Hungarian, and repelling a free kick. There were hints there that Villa could cause their own downfall.

If the second goal stemmed from Torres losing the ball, it owed more to the way it flew off the Spaniard as he tried to block Gravenberch’s shot. If Villa and Liverpool began the night in contrasting form – the visitors with four straight league wins to the hosts’ defeats – destinies can shift quickly.

Villa already had proof of that. Liverpool have never conceded the first goal of a game for eight consecutive matches in the same season, but they were twice inches away from that unwanted distinction.

open image in gallery Conor Bradley, left, battles with Lucas Digne for the ball ( Getty )

Morgan Rogers curled a fifth-minute shot against the post, with Liverpool again looking susceptible to swift breaks. Matty Cash, who has developed a habit of scoring spectacular goals, almost added another, with Giorgi Mamardashvili tipping a screamer on to the bar. It was the Georgian’s most convincing performance of his brief Liverpool career and an outing to illustrated why he is considered among the best young goalkeepers in the global game.

He helped Liverpool keep just a third clean sheet of the campaign. Villa, who could have gone third themselves with a win, are instead in the bottom half. One night can change a lot; Liverpool will hope it alters the course of their season.