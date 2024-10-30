Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to stay at Man Utd as Ruben Amorim talks continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ruud van Nistelrooy has indicated he wants to be a part of Ruben Amorim’s new coaching set-up after the interim Manchester United manager oversaw an entertaining Carabao Cup win against Leicester.

Erik ten Hag this week paid for a poor start to his third season in charge as the Old Trafford hierarchy unanimously decided enough was enough following Sunday’s late loss at West Ham.

Van Nistelrooy was temporarily handed the reins as United look for a permanent appointment, with the club informing Sporting they would pay the 10million euros (£8.3m) termination clause in head coach Amorim’s contract.

Talks continue as the Red Devils seek to bring in the Portuguese as quickly as possible, but Wednesday’s 5-2 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup suggested they are in safe hands if the situation dragged on.

Asked if he is happy to remain in interim charge as negotiations for Amorim continue, Van Nistelrooy told Sky Sports: “Of course – I came here as an assistant to help the club.

“Now in this role I’m helping as long as I’m needed. And in the future in any capacity, I’m here to help the club further, to build towards the future and that’s what I’m here for.”

Pushed on whether he wants to be part of the new coaching set-up at United, the former striker said: “As I said, I’m here to help, I’m here to serve, I’m here to give my everything for the club in any capacity with so many people here around me that want the best for the club and that will never change.”

Sir Dave Brailsford, Ineos’ director of sport, appeared to confirm to fans before the Old Trafford tie that the deal for Amorim was done.

But reports suggest Sporting want their head coach, who has a 30-day notice period, to oversee their final three matches before November’s international break – a period in which United host Chelsea, PAOK and Leicester.

Van Nistelrooy, who returned to the club in the summer as one of Ten Hag’s assistants, appears likely to take charge against the Blues on Sunday, even if official confirmation of Amorim’s appointment comes before that.

The former United player will preview the Chelsea clash at Carrington on Thursday afternoon, with the quick turnaround from the Leicester win key in the club’s decision for him to skip the post-match press conference.

Van Nistelrooy only spoke to rights holders after a night when Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes scored a brace apiece, with Alejandro Garnacho striking the other to set-up a quarter-final at Tottenham.

“Five goals but I have to say the chances against West Ham, Fenerbahce and Crystal Palace, we created so much more bigger chances and couldn’t finish,” he said.

“All of a sudden we had some luck on our side and that made it a great night. It is always the target to react and go straight back into attack ourselves.

“But I have to say the reaction of players after the Leicester goals were excellent and they deserve the credit. I am glad the crowd go home with a nice night of football.”

Leicester made nine alterations for a Carabao Cup clash that Steve Cooper felt was not as lopsided as the scoreline suggested, with Bilal El Khannouss and Conor Coady scoring their goals.

Cooper was furious that United’s second goal was allowed to stand due to offside in the build-up to Garnacho’s strike, earning a booking that means he is expecting to be suspended against fellow strugglers Ipswich this weekend.

“Maybe there’s a bit of sympathy for the linesman,” Cooper said. “He’s a Premier League linesman and he’s used to the protection of VAR.

“But he can’t make a mistake like that. It was a big moment in the game. We score soon after and it should be 1-1. It’s 2-1. The referee’s enjoyed giving me a yellow card as well.

“He looked like he had a good time tonight. That was that. But I want to stand up for my team. You can’t just see an image on the bench and just accept it.”