Ruud van Nistelrooy will be on Man Utd media duty as Ruben Amorim talks continue

Ruud van Nistelrooy will undertake Manchester United’s pre-match media duties on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s game against Chelsea as the club continue talks to hire Ruben Amorim.

Former Red Devils striker Van Nistelrooy is in temporary charge while United continue to negotiate with Sporting Lisbon for the services of head coach Amorim.

The Dutchman, at the helm for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Leicester at Old Trafford, may still be in charge for Sunday’s Premier League match.

Sporting announced on Tuesday that United have agreed to pay the £8.3million release clause in Amorim’s contract.

But reports in Portugal claim the talks are now focused on which members of his backroom staff the 39-year-old will want to take with him to Manchester.

There is also reportedly a 30-day notice period in Amorim’s contract which needs to be negotiated.

The United hierarchy moved quickly to land their top target after sacking Erik ten Hag in the wake of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

It was United’s fourth defeat in nine Premier League matches this season and left them 14th in the table.