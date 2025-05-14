Ruben Amorim is ‘far from quitting’ as he plots European glory for Man Utd

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim says there is no chance he will quit Manchester United anytime soon and admitted Champions League qualification is more important to him than lifting the Europa League.

But the under-fire head coach acknowledged returning to European football’s top table could be a poisoned chalice given the time needed to transform the stuttering side.

United’s season can be salvaged somewhat against Tottenham in next Wednesday’s Europa League final, with the victor earning silverware and a spot in the Champions League despite poor Premier League campaigns.

The Red Devils sit 16th, just a point and a spot above Spurs, after Sunday’s embarrassing 2-0 home loss to West Ham, which led raging Amorim to cast doubt over his future should “brave” summer moves fail.

“What I’m saying is that since I arrived here I’m always talking about the standards,” the head coach said when pushed on those post-match remarks.

“I cannot see the team having these results, especially in the Premier League, and not say nothing and not take the responsibility. It’s just that.

“I have a clear idea what to do. I understand the problems of the team, so I’m far from quitting.

“What I’m saying is that we need to perform and we have this season, and in the future we need to perform or else they will change us. That is a normal thing.”

Before the trip to Bilbao comes Friday’s Premier League match at Chelsea, who are pushing to earn Champions League qualification with a top-five finish.

United will also be in the competition if they win the Europa League at San Mames, where a first European defeat of the campaign would mean a first season without continental football since 2014-15.

Asked whether silverware or Champions League qualification is more important to him, Amorim said: “Personally, for me, I think Champions League is more important for everything, to prepare the next season.

“And we are supposed to be in Champions League, and Europa League here is not enough, and you have that feeling here.

“The best way to help us to get in the top in a few years is Champions League. It’s not the title, it’s not the cup.”

But Amorim admitted qualification would be a double-edged sword given it would stop him getting “more time with the team”.

“We need to arrange a lot of things in Carrington,” he said. “That we need more time to do, so we’re not thinking game by game by game, and then you have the squad.

“We proved this year that we need to be a better squad if we want to win European games and then to be really competitive during the Premier League. That is going to be tough. My feeling is that.”

Put to him missing out on Champions League football is not all bad, Amorim said: “It is going to be really bad. I don’t want to use that as an excuse.

“It is going to be really tough, and the patience of the fans and you guys (in the media) next year if we don’t win it is going to be on the limit and we have to be perfect to continue with everything. I know that, so it’s not going to be better in that way.”