Ruben Amorim happy to keep ‘big talent’ Marcus Rashford at Man Utd

Ruben Amorim said he would be happy for Marcus Rashford to stay at Manchester United after the homegrown star revealed he was ready for a “new challenge”.

The 27-year-old academy product has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for his boyhood club having burst onto the scene in February 2016.

But Rashford’s form has dropped dramatically over the last 18 months and he, along with Alejandro Garnacho, was omitted from the squad for Sunday’s 2-1 win against Manchester City.

This kind of club needs big talents and he’s a big talent. So, he just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus. Ruben Amorim on Marcus Rashford

Recently appointed Amorim’s bold derby decision was followed by an eye-catching interview with journalist Henry Winter on X in which the forward admitted he was ready to end his 20-year association with United.

Rashford’s striking comments were put to the head coach 14 hours later at a Wednesday morning press conference nominally previewing the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Tottenham.

“No (I’ve not spoken to him),” Amorim said. “Not yet. It was yesterday (when) I gave the day off to the lads, so he’s our player and he’s ready for the next game.”

Asked if he would be happy to keep the forward as part of his plans, the United boss said: “Of course, because this kind of club needs big talents and he’s a big talent.

“So, he just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus.