Ruben Amorim backed as ‘right man’ for Manchester United

Former England striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Manchester United are getting “the right man” as they close in on the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new manager.

Agbonlahor was impressed with the current Sporting Lisbon boss when he took his coaching qualifications at the same time as the Portuguese.

United are understood to be edging closer to a deal with Sporting to name Amorim as Erik ten Hag’s replacement, with a delay reportedly related to discussions over his exact start date.

While United are ready to pay Amorim’s £8.3million release clause, it contains a 30-day notice period that the Premier League club would like to shorten if an agreement can be reached.

When a deal is confirmed, Agbonhlahor has no doubt 39-year-old Amorim can impress at Old Trafford having led Sporting to two Portuguese league titles.

The former Aston Villa forward told talkSPORT: “I did do my coaching badges with him. He was one of the ones that was there and you could tell he was so into it in a way that he had to get his badges to go and start managing. He was very focused.

“Since the start of last season, Sporting Lisbon have scored the most goals in the top six leagues, 129 goals.

“They were waiting 19 years to win a title, he goes there and they’ve won two in the last five seasons.

“He coached for only two months at Braga before Sporting Lisbon went and paid 10million euros.

“I just think when you look at what he’s done since leaving Braga for Sporting Lisbon, breaking that 19 years without winning a league title, I think Manchester United have got the right man.”

The clubs are also thought to be negotiating terms for a number of Amorim’s backroom staff to join him in Manchester.

That has left uncertainty over the future of United’s current interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ten Hag’s former assistant, who has indicated a desire to remain at the club.

Amorim said on Thursday that he will clarify his position after Sporting’s game against Estrela de Amadora on Friday night.

“We will have clarification after the game,” he said at a press conference. “It will be very clear. After the game, we will have the decision made.”