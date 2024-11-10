Ruben Amorim awaiting work permit ahead of arrival at Manchester United
Amorim’s contract with United begins on Monday.
Ruben Amorim is set to arrive in England on Monday as Manchester United’s new head coach waits for his work permit to be processed, the PA news agency understands.
Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win against Leicester brought the curtain down on Ruud van Nistelrooy’s unbeaten four-match stint as Erik ten Hag’s interim successor.
Amorim’s contract with United begins on Monday having led Sporting Lisbon for the final time in Sunday’s league match against his former club Braga.
But the Portuguese cannot officially start work at Old Trafford until he is issued with a work visa, which has been the process since the United Kingdom left the European Union.
Amorim was named as Ten Hag’s permanent successor on November 1 and his first match will be the Premier League trip to Ipswich on November 24.
The composition of the 39-year-old’s backroom team has yet to be confirmed but the incoming head coach has said he will be bringing in some of his own staff.
Amorim is not expected to face the media until the end of the international break but will do in-house media before then.