Ruben Amorim says Manchester United job will be ‘really hard’ for rest of season

Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United have taken a risk with their transfer business and that everyone is “fighting” for their jobs until the summer.

This has been a chastening season for all connected to the Old Trafford club, with the Red Devils’ struggles continuing since the Portuguese replaced Erik ten Hag as head coach in November.

United languish 13th in the Premier League after losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace last weekend, when Amorim said the club were “trying everything” to make improvements before Monday’s transfer deadline.

But nothing materialised despite the glaring need for goals, leaving the side looking short as they look to get back to winning ways against Leicester in Friday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie.

“What I feel is the club is taking its time,” Amorim said. “We know the urgency of the moment, the moment of the team.

“But I think everybody here doesn’t want to make some mistakes that we did in past, so we have to improve players we have and to win some games.

“Then in summer we will see but, like I said, we are being really careful with transfers because we did some mistakes in the past.”

Such errors have left United with an unbalanced squad and limited financial ability to bolster a team that Marcus Rashford, Antony and Tyrell Malacia recently left on loan.

Allowing those players to depart has reduced the experience and options in a group that has only been bolstered by the arrival of highly-rated defenders Patrick Dorgu, 20, and Ayden Heaven, 18.

We are taking some risks, but it is the way we want to proceed Ruben Amorim

“I think is a moment that is hard to turn things around in just a few games,” Amorim said. “It’s going to be like that, really hard, until the end of the season.

“Then we are taking that risk that you talk about, because we want a different thing in our team and different profiles, and that is my area, so it was my decision to do that.

“We are taking some risks, but it is the way we want to proceed. We want to win some games, we can improve our team, we will have time to train because I’m always complaining about the time to train.

“So, now we have time to train, we are going to improve the team. The players, I want a certain type of players with a different profile and we are changing right away.”

Asked if there is a risk that approach could see pressure mount on him, Amorim – who is coaching against former United assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy on Friday – said: “That is clear, and it is also exciting.

“I know when I choose this profession that you have the risk of results and I already knew when I came here, I look at the schedule, I look at the team, and I understood that my decision of changing everything, take these hard decisions in the middle of the season without new signings, it is a danger for a coach.

“But since day one, with good results or bad results, I have a clear idea of what I want to do and I take these risks because in the end I think it’s going to pay off.

“But I’m not naive, I already said that many times, this is a sport of results, and we are in a difficult situation.”

The departure of homegrown forward Rashford on loan to Aston Villa for the remainder of the season has been the standout decision made by Amorim.

The 27-year-old’s deal is understood to include an option to make the move permanent and the Portuguese had no interest in talking any further about a player he has been peppered with questions about recently.

“Guys, in the summer… like we said before, we are fighting for our jobs until the summer,” Amorim said with a smile.

“So, I am just focused on these games. Thankfully about Marcus he is in Birmingham now with Unai (Emery), so you can take these questions to another coach. We are just focused on our players at the moment.”