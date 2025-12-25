Kobbie Mainoo is ‘going to be the future of Manchester United’ – Ruben Amorim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim insisted Kobbie Mainoo represents the future of the club but may have to wait for his chance to prove it.

The 20-year-old has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, having made just one Carabao Cup start in a total of 12 appearances this season.

Last week Amorim said the midfielder needed to “fight for his job” but a calf injury in training before Sunday’s defeat to Aston Villa has currently denied him a chance to do that at a time when the squad is missing a further seven players.

But the United boss suggested he is taking a longer-term view despite the player’s lack of chances this season.

“Kobbie Mainoo will have the opportunity he has all the time. He played in different positions: he can do that (defensive midfield) position, he can play if we play with three, he can play like we play in the last game – the position of Mason Mount in this game (a number 10 who drops into midfield).

“So, he’s going to be the future of Manchester United, that is my feeling. He just needs to wait for his chance and everything can change in football in two days.”

Nevertheless, although Amorim played down the chances of the youngster going out on loan in January, a prospect lessened further by his recent injury, he tempered that by suggesting he would need to find an adequate replacement.

“If we are not getting someone, it is hard to leave,” he added.

“Even with a full squad we are shorter (in terms of players) for something that can happen here so it’s going to be hard for someone to leave the club if we don’t get a substitution.”

Midfield is an obvious area which requires strengthening but with the transfer window just around the corner and players like Casemiro and centre-back Harry Maguire out of contract in the summer (although there is a 12-month option with the Brazilian) there are other considerations to take into account.

“There is no decision,” Amorim said of the pair’s contract situation.

“We have a lot to do and we need to understand what is going to happen the next season, because we need to understand if there is European games what we are doing.

“We have so much to do in this moment. We are not thinking about that. I am really happy with them but I don’t know what is going to happen.”

The United boss insisted he would not be disappointed if reinforcements did not arrive next month.

“No. Of course we are struggling in this in this moment but throughout the club we have a plan,” he said ahead of the visit of Newcastle.

“We are going to stick with the plan. I think if we have the opportunity to bring in a player that we think that is going to be the future of the club, he is going to come.

“If not, we have Jack (Fletcher), we have Shea Lacey and in three weeks, we’ll have Amad, Nous (Mazraoui), Bryan (Mbeumo). Return of Bruno (Fernandes), Kobbie Mainoo. So we’ll see.”