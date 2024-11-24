New boss Ruben Amorim settles for point on Man Utd debut as Ipswich fight back
Ruben Amorim watched Manchester United play out a 1-1 draw at Ipswich to move up to 12th in the Premier League.
Ruben Amorim had to settle for a point on his debut as Manchester United head coach after Omari Hutchinson cancelled out Marcus Rashford’s second-minute opener in an end-to-end 1-1 Premier League draw at Ipswich.
Amorim had dubbed himself ‘the smiling one’ on Friday but was motionless when Rashford tapped home after 81 seconds following excellent play by Amad Diallo, who was used at right wing-back.
Newly-promoted Town, buoyed by a first league win of the season at Tottenham a fortnight ago, responded with aplomb and levelled after 43 minutes through Hutchinson’s deflected left-footed strike.
There would be no second-half winner, but Amorim was indebted to goalkeeper Andre Onana for two stunning saves to deny Liam Delap either side of half-time.
A point did little for United’s top-four ambitions, but they extended their unbeaten run to five matches to move up one place to 12th.