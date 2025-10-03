Cristiano Ronaldo reunion possible for Man Utd with winter friendlies on cards
Ruben Amorim said United needed to ‘compensate a lot of things’ after missing out on European football.
The prospect of a Cristiano Ronaldo reunion with Manchester United this winter has been kept alive after head coach Ruben Amorim revealed the club were looking at playing some warm-weather friendlies in the months ahead.
United’s defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final meant they missed out on European football this season, depriving them of revenue but freeing up midweek slots in the calendar.
Amorim confirmed United, who also fell at the first hurdle in the Carabao Cup, were considering friendlies to “compensate” for the lost revenue.
Reports have suggested the Red Devils could spend time in Saudi Arabia or Dubai and potentially come up against Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, but the PA news agency understands no plans have been set in stone yet.
Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his first stint at United between 2003 and 2009 and returned for a second spell in the 2021-22 season.
A friendly match against another European giant, AC Milan, has also been mooted, with the Rossoneri similarly at a loose end without continental football.
Asked about the prospect of playing friendlies, Amorim said: “We have to do it. We knew it when we missed Europe. We have our fans, we have the budget, we have to compensate a lot of things.
“So we have to do it. We will do it. We want to be with our friends around the world. We have to manage and find the space to do it.”