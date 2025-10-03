Cristiano Ronaldo reunion possible for Man Utd with winter friendlies on cards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The prospect of a Cristiano Ronaldo reunion with Manchester United this winter has been kept alive after head coach Ruben Amorim revealed the club were looking at playing some warm-weather friendlies in the months ahead.

United’s defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final meant they missed out on European football this season, depriving them of revenue but freeing up midweek slots in the calendar.

Amorim confirmed United, who also fell at the first hurdle in the Carabao Cup, were considering friendlies to “compensate” for the lost revenue.

Reports have suggested the Red Devils could spend time in Saudi Arabia or Dubai and potentially come up against Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, but the PA news agency understands no plans have been set in stone yet.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his first stint at United between 2003 and 2009 and returned for a second spell in the 2021-22 season.

A friendly match against another European giant, AC Milan, has also been mooted, with the Rossoneri similarly at a loose end without continental football.

Asked about the prospect of playing friendlies, Amorim said: “We have to do it. We knew it when we missed Europe. We have our fans, we have the budget, we have to compensate a lot of things.

“So we have to do it. We will do it. We want to be with our friends around the world. We have to manage and find the space to do it.”