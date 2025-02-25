Ruben Amorim shoulders some blame for latest round of redundancies at Man United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim admits he feels some responsibility for Manchester United’s latest round of redundancies amid their ongoing struggles on the pitch.

United announced on Monday that they expect up to 200 employees to lose their jobs as part of a plan to improve the club’s financial stability.

United have experienced five successive years of financial losses and around 250 redundancies were made last year.

Efforts to restore profitability have not been helped by a lack of footballing success, and Saturday’s draw with Everton left Amorim’s side languishing in 15th place in the Premier League table.

Asked if the news emphasised the importance of turning a corner, the 40-year-old said: “That is clear and of course we have to address all the problems in the club.

“But one important piece of this moment is to understand how we got (into) this situation and it has to do a lot with the lack of success with the football team, because I think we are the engine of any football club.

“I just want to help the club in my department, to improve the team and improve the players and to have success. We need to think in solutions in this moment.”

Negativity around Amorim and his players will hit new heights if they do not end a three-match winless run in the league by beating Ipswich at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Portuguese denied that the redundancy news made his job harder, though, saying: “It’s hard enough. This year was really hard for everybody.

“We did as a club a lot of changes and, when you are doing the changes, if you have a football team that is playing well and are winning games, in a certain way it’s easier for the fans and for everybody to feel those changes.

“In this moment, we are in the difficult period inside of the club and inside of the pitch so we have to fight against this feeling and we have to do our job, and we’re trying our best to help the team to perform better.

“Since I arrived, for me I expect to win all the games at home. I don’t feel the pressure because the supporters are amazing. Every time you go to one game at Old Trafford you feel the support until the end.

“We have to stop thinking about the last games. It’s a new game, it can be a new story so let’s go forward and to play the game.”

United salvaged a point at Goodison Park after trailing 2-0 at half-time, with Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte netting in the last 20 minutes.

“I know, you know and even the players know that we have a lack of intensity,” added Amorim, who does not expect to have any of his injured players back on Wednesday.

“We improve, not a lot, in the second half but small things of second ball, we didn’t lose so many possessions without any pressure, we were more aggressive, even when we defend and when we are with the ball, so we change a little bit the energy that we play football.

“I understand all the critics and, if you watch the game, you have to accept it to change that.”