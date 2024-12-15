I’m embarrassed for him – Roy Keane slates Kyle Walker for Manchester derby dive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane launched a scathing attack on Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker after he went to ground following a confrontation with Rasmus Hojlund.

Walker and Hojlund went head-to-head after the defender had blocked the striker’s run during the first half of Sunday’s Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium with the England international collapsing to the turf after contact was made.

Referee Anthony Taylor issued both men with yellow cards after the 40th-minute incident, but Sky Sports pundit Keane felt the official could have gone further.

Asked if he would have given a red card, the ex-midfielder said: “Red card? Yes, to Walker.

“You don’t mind a bit of this, this is going to happen in the game, a bit of argy-bargy, of course. But I look at it. He’s obviously been blocked, but Walker.

“Of course it’s a foul, it’s a free-kick and that’s fine. Hojlund is not happy – that’s fine – and he goes over. How can Walker… Walker must be embarrassed. He must be embarrassed to go down like that, an experienced player.

“Listen, they say contact – look at this. I don’t know the guy and I’m embarrassed for him.”

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards attempted to mitigate for Walker, saying, “He’s better than that.”

Keane, however, was not convinced, adding: “Is he? I’m not so sure.”