Rodri lands Ballon d’Or but ‘disrespected’ Real Madrid boycott awards ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the men’s Ballon d’Or and Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati took the women’s award as a ‘disrespected’ Real Madrid boycotted the prestigious ceremony in Paris despite being named men’s club of the year.

Rodri beat the Real Madrid trio of Vinicius Junior, Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham to the top honour, and that verdict from the 100-strong panel of voters led the delegation from the Spanish giants to stay at home.

As a result, there was nobody on hand to collect the men’s club of the year award, Carlo Ancelotti could not accept the men’s coach of the year award, and Kylian Mbappe was not there to take his share of the Gerd Muller trophy alongside Harry Kane.

Not that Rodri cared about that as recognition came for the defensive midfielder at the end of a year in which he helped Spain to glory at the Euros while also lifting the Premier League trophy for a fourth consecutive season with City.

The 28-year-old was helped on to the stage on crutches after his season-ending knee ligament injury.

Speaking in Spanish, Rodri said: “I have so many things to thank people for. First of all to France Football and to UEFA for giving me this award. I would like to thank those who voted for me and put their trust in me. Today is a very special day for me and for my family, my country.

“I would like to thank the most important person in the world for me, my girlfriend Laura. Today is our anniversary and without her things wouldn’t have been the same. Thank you.

“Also my family, of course. The values they have taught me and all they represent in me, for having taught me the right steps to take and for helping be become the man I am…

“I don’t want to forget my team-mates, I understand it is a group game. Manchester City is so special, I know I wouldn’t make this without you. For me it is the best club in the world, and thanks to them things happen much easier.

“The national team and Luis (de la Fuente, coach), for trusting me for so long, I have to mention my team-mates with whom we won the Euros. This is not just for me but for Spanish football.”

Bonmati won the women’s award for a second year running as Barcelona, who lifted the Champions League trophy for a third time in four years, completed a clean sweep of the top three places, rounded out by Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo.