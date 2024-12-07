Manchester City’s title defence stutters again as they draw at Crystal Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City’s Premier League title defence stuttered again with a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

City twice came from behind to collect a point at Selhurst Park, but the champions have now won only once in six league games – four of which have been lost.

Palace led through full-back Daniel Munoz’s fourth-minute goal before Erling Haaland headed City level.

Maxence Lacroix restored Palace’s lead after the break and Rico Lewis fired a fine 68th-minute leveller for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Lewis was later sent off six minutes from time for two bookings and City are eight points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game more than Arne Slot’s side.

Aston Villa beat bottom-club Southampton 1-0 to move within two points of fourth-placed City.

Colombian striker Jhon Duran scored the winner on what was his first league start of the season.

Duran pounced for the 24th-minute winner after Taylor Harwood-Bellis had failed to deal with a hopeful ball.

Unai Emery’s Villa side have returned to form with victories against Brentford and Southampton after an eight-game winless run.

Saints are eight points from safety having lost 12 of their 15 top-flight games.

Brentford beat Newcastle 4-2 to maintain the best home record in the Premier League.

Both sides scored in the opening 12 minutes, with Bryan Mbeumo’s opener quickly cancelled out by Alexander Isak.

Yoane Wissa’s ninth goal in eight league games restored Brentford’s lead, but Newcastle quickly levelled again through Harvey Barnes.

But there was no denying the Bees, who have won seven and drawn one of their eight home games.

Nathan Collins converted with a left-footed finish following a 56th-minute free-kick.

Kevin Schade sealed Brentford’s victory by clipping his shot over advancing Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.