Real Madrid face Juventus in the last 16 of the Club World Cup on Tuesday evening, with Los Blancos hoping to build on recent positive performances at the start of Xabi Alonso’s tenure.

The Spaniard has only overseen three matches at his new club but he is looking to gel his side quickly as they approach the business end of this tournament, with the club hierarchy keen to land another trophy in the first edition of this new tournament format.

And standing in their way for now are a Juventus side who are looking to bounce back from a shambolic 5-2 loss to Manchester City, with the Italian giants having struggled over the last few months of the season.

Igor Tudor’s side have shown little to suggest they will trouble this new-look Madrid team, but there have been several shocks at the tournament so far and another one cannot be ruled out here.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Real Madrid vs Juventus?

Real Madrid vs Juventus is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 1 July at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.

All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

ROUND OF 16

Saturday 28 June

Match 49: Palmeiras 1-0 Botafogo (a.e.t.)

Match 50: Benfica 1-4 Chelsea (a.e.t)

Sunday 29 June

Match 51: PSG 4-0 Inter Miami

Match 52: Flamengo 2-4 Bayern Munich

Monday 30 June

Match 53: Inter Milan 0-2 Fluminense

Match 54: Manchester City 3-4 Al-Hilal (a.e.t.)

Tuesday 1 July

Match 55: Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey (Atlanta)

Match 56: Real Madrid vs Juventus (Miami)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 4 July

Match 57: Palmeiras vs. Chelsea (Philadelphia)

Match 58: Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal (Orlando)

Saturday 5 July

Match 59: PSG vs. Bayern Munich (Atlanta)

Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday 8 July

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday 9 July

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday 13 July

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN.