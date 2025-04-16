Is Real Madrid vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid host Arsenal in a Champions League quarter-final second leg hoping to pull off one of the great comebacks and book a place in the next round when the teams clash at the Santiago Bernabeau.

The Spanish giants trail the Gunners by three goals after two exceptional free kicks from Declan Rice and a late third from Mikel Merino gave Arsenal a superb victory at the Emirates Stadium a week ago.

Mikel Arteta’s side second in the Premier League but are 13 points behind leaders Liverpool meaning their hopes of winning silverware this season are best founded in this competition.

Madrid have history of surprising teams, especially English clubs, with comeback wins but they have never beaten the Gunners in competitive competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s crucial clash:

When is Real Madrid vs Arsenal?

The Champions League quarter-final second leg will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 16 April at Santiago Bernabeau in Madrid.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the game will be televised on TNT Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 7pm. TNT Sports subscribers can also watch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

What is the team news?

Eduardo Camavinga is suspended after being dismissed in the final few minutes of the first leg last week. Aurelien Tchouameni, who missed the first leg for his own suspension, looks set to return to the starting XI for Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos is available to face his former club but Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal will be on the sidelines.

Arsenal’s Jorginho will be unavailable after the midfielder limped off during the Premier League draw with Brentford thoug Thomas Partey and Ben White should be available for Mikel Arteta. Raheem Sterling missed the first leg through suspension but is back for this one.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Alaba; Modric, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

Odds

Real Madrid to win - 8/13

Draw - 11/4

Arsenal to win - 3/1

Prediction

Real Madrid won’t go down easily and the atmosphere inside the Bernabeau will inspire them to fight ferociously to overcome the three goal deficit. It’ll be a nervous outing for Arsenal but a goal should settle them down and they will have enough defensive quality to sneak into the semi-finals.

Real Madrid 3-1 Arsenal (Arsenal to progress 4-3 on aggregate).