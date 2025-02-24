Next Rangers manager odds: Steven Gerrard leads recent Premier League boss in potential Wayne Rooney link-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steven Gerrard is the favourite to become the next Rangers manager after Philippe Clement was sacked.

A former boss at Ibrox, who delivered a famous title in 2021, Gerrard is out of work after parting company with Saudi side Al-Ettifaq this month.

Defeat to St Mirren on Saturday was the final straw for Clement, who could not build on the Old Firm victory to begin 2025, with Celtic now 13 points clear in the Premiership.

If Gerrard were to return to Glasgow, former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson has tipped Wayne Rooney to join him, telling Ibrox News: “I quite like the fact that Rooney has put himself out there in terms of managerial jobs, albeit it’s not worked for him. Imagine Gerrard coming back to the club as manager and Rooney as his assistant.

“The one thing they have instantly is respect with the players. Players will listen to guys like that, who have been there and done it. It would be surreal.”

Clement departs Rangers with the club currently in talks about a multi-million pound investment by a United States-led consortium which includes Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises.

The next manager is therefore a vital decision for the club as they attempt to close the gap to Celtic and compete for another title. Here is the current market for the next Rangers manager:

open image in gallery Rangers have sacked Philippe Clement as manager ( PA Wire )

Next Rangers manager odds

Odds via Paddy Power

3/1 Steven Gerrard

5/1 Russell Martin

8/1 Sean Dyche

8/1 Gary O’Neill

10/1 Derek McInnes