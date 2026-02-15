Ibrox hosts a crucial Premiership clash as Rangers face leaders Hearts ( Steve Welsh/PA Wire )

Hearts face a huge test of their Scottish Premiership title credentials as they travel to second-placed Rangers with the chance to increase their advantage at the top.

The Jambos go to Ibrox five points clear of Rangers, and with Celtic a point further behind - although the champions have a game in hand.

Hearts increased their lead on Tuesday thanks to their late win over rivals Hibernian at Tynecastle, which was followed by Rangers dropping points at fourth-placed Motherwell.

Hearts have won both of their meetings with Rangers this season, including their first win at Ibrox since 2014, as they look to become the first team outside of the Old Firm to win the title since 1985.

Follow score updates from Rangers v Hearts in the Premiership, below