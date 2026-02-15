Rangers v Hearts live: Title rivals meet at Ibrox in crucial Scottish Premiership clash
The surprise Premiership leaders face a huge test as they travel to Rangers
Hearts face a huge test of their Scottish Premiership title credentials as they travel to second-placed Rangers with the chance to increase their advantage at the top.
The Jambos go to Ibrox five points clear of Rangers, and with Celtic a point further behind - although the champions have a game in hand.
Hearts increased their lead on Tuesday thanks to their late win over rivals Hibernian at Tynecastle, which was followed by Rangers dropping points at fourth-placed Motherwell.
Hearts have won both of their meetings with Rangers this season, including their first win at Ibrox since 2014, as they look to become the first team outside of the Old Firm to win the title since 1985.
Rangers v Hearts: Possible line-ups
Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Fernandez; Meghoma, Raskin, Cukwauani; Skov Olsen, Diomande, Moore; Chermiti
Hearts XI: Schwolow; McEntee, Halkett, Findlay, Milne; Leonard, Baningime; Chesnokov, Magnusson, Kyziridis; Braga
Rangers v Hearts: Early team news
Max Aarons is a doubt for Rangers but Emmanuel Fernandez and Dujon Sterling could return to the starting line-up named by Danny Rohl.
Craig Halkett will return from suspension for Hearts but captain Lawrence Shankland is a long-term injury absentee and Cammy Devlin remains out.
Is Rangers v Hearts on TV?
The Premiership fixture will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Kick-off at Ibrox is at 4:30pm.
Hello and welcome
