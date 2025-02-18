Who Rangers could face in Europa League last-16 after knockout play-off draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers watch on this week before they discover their Europa League opponents for the knockout rounds after advancing to this stage for the fifth time in six seasons.

A difficult campaign for Philippe Clement’s side domestically has been brightened by better showings in Europe, with Rangers defeating Nice 4-1 away from home and holding Tottenham to a 1-1 draw at Ibrox.

While Rangers suffered a late defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, the Ibrox club secured a 2-1 victory against Union Saint-Gilloise on the final matchday.

With other results also going their way, the Scottish club finished eighth in the table and managed to clinch an automatic spot in the last-16. Their fate now rests on Friday’s draw, with Manchester United and Tottenham also through to the knockout stages.

Who Rangers could face in Europa League last-16

After finishing the league phase seeded 8th, Rangers are paired with Olympiacos in the bracket for the knockouts.

The ninth, 10th, 23rd and 24th seeds will now face off with the two winners to play the seeds, which will be finalised in next month’s draw.

Those knockout play-off ties are Bodo/Glimt vs Twente and Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce.

When will Rangers learn their last-16 opponents?

The Europa League play-offs take place across 13 and 20 February. As the seeded teams in the play-off draw, Bodo/Glimt and Anderlecht will play at home in the second leg.

The draw for the last-16 then takes place on February 21.

When will Rangers play their last-16 Europa League tie?

The Europa League last-16 takes place across 6 and 13 March. As the seeded team, Rangers will be home in the second leg.

Europa League draw in full

Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzen - to play Lazio or Athletic Club in last-16

Twente vs Bodo/Glimt - to play Olympiacos or Rangers in last-16

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax - to play Eintracht Frankfurt or Lyon in last-16

AZ vs Galatasaray - to play Man Utd or Tottenham in last-16

Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad - to play Man Utd or Tottenham in last-16

PAOK vs FSCB - to play Eintracht Frankfurt or Lyon in last-16

Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht - to play Olympiacos or Rangers in last-16

Porto vs Roma - to play Lazio or Athletic Club in last-16