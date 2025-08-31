Is Rangers vs Celtic on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Old Firm
Everything you need to know ahead of a crucial early Scottish Premiership clash
After disastrous exits from the Champions League, a hurting Rangers and Celtic collide in the first Old Firm derby of the new season.
The two Scottish sides crashed out of European competition on back-to-back nights, with Celtic stunned on penalties by Kairat in Kazakhstan and Rangers thrashed by Club Brugge.
The 6-0 defeat in Belgian continued a terrible start at Ibrox for new manager Russell Martin, already under severe pressure just a handful of games into the season.
Having already fallen six points behind their rivals having drawn their first three games in the Scottish Premiership, victory at home may be a must for Rangers if they are to restore hope of a bright season ahead.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Rangers vs Celtic?
The first Old Firm derby of the season is due to kick off at 12pm BST on Sunday 31 August at Ibrox in Glasgow.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage on the channels from 11am BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.
Team news
Russell Martin is likely to rotate his Rangers side, with James Tavernier perhaps set to return to the starting team. Hamza Igamane has completed a move to Lille, and the situation surrounding Nico Raskin is slightly unclear after his dad’s criticism of the club. Martin would not confirm if the midfielder is likely to be in the squad on Friday.
Celtic’s Alistair Johnston has torn his hamstring and faces a spell on the sidelines, while Auston Trusty remains sidelined. Michel-Ange Balikwisha could make his debut but Adam Idah’s future is uncertain, though Brendan Rodgers appears to have blocked a move to Swansea for now until a replacement can be recruited.
Predicted line-ups
Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Djiga, Meghoma; Cameron, Diomande, Rothwell; Moore, Dessers, Gassama.
Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; Nygren, McGregor, Hatate; Forrest, Maeda, Hyun Jun.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments