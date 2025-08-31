Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After disastrous exits from the Champions League, a hurting Rangers and Celtic collide in the first Old Firm derby of the new season.

The two Scottish sides crashed out of European competition on back-to-back nights, with Celtic stunned on penalties by Kairat in Kazakhstan and Rangers thrashed by Club Brugge.

The 6-0 defeat in Belgian continued a terrible start at Ibrox for new manager Russell Martin, already under severe pressure just a handful of games into the season.

Having already fallen six points behind their rivals having drawn their first three games in the Scottish Premiership, victory at home may be a must for Rangers if they are to restore hope of a bright season ahead.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Rangers vs Celtic?

The first Old Firm derby of the season is due to kick off at 12pm BST on Sunday 31 August at Ibrox in Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage on the channels from 11am BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

Russell Martin is likely to rotate his Rangers side, with James Tavernier perhaps set to return to the starting team. Hamza Igamane has completed a move to Lille, and the situation surrounding Nico Raskin is slightly unclear after his dad’s criticism of the club. Martin would not confirm if the midfielder is likely to be in the squad on Friday.

Celtic’s Alistair Johnston has torn his hamstring and faces a spell on the sidelines, while Auston Trusty remains sidelined. Michel-Ange Balikwisha could make his debut but Adam Idah’s future is uncertain, though Brendan Rodgers appears to have blocked a move to Swansea for now until a replacement can be recruited.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Djiga, Meghoma; Cameron, Diomande, Rothwell; Moore, Dessers, Gassama.

Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; Nygren, McGregor, Hatate; Forrest, Maeda, Hyun Jun.