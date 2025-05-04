Is Rangers vs Celtic on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Old Firm derby
Rangers and Celtic renew their rivalry as the Old Firm foes meet for the final time this season.
There is little at stake at Ibrox with the visitors having safely secured a 13th Scottish Premiership title in 14 seasons, yet tensions could still flare in an oft ill-tempered affair.
Rangers do not intend to give Celtic a guard of honour despite their domestic triumph, and will be hoping for another success having ended a five-year wait for a win at Celtic Park the last time these two met.
That was the signature result of interim manager Barry Ferguson’s tenure, with the former Rangers skipper perhaps needing a win here to have any hope of holding on to the job on a permanent basis with results otherwise mixed.
When is Rangers vs Celtic?
Rangers vs Celtic is due to kick off at 12pm BST on Sunday 4 May at Ibrox in Glasgow.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage on the channels from 11am BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
Team news
Ridvan Yilmaz and Dujon Sterling will not play again this season for Rangers, while Tom Lawrence and Leon Balogun are among the club’s other injury absentees..
Viljami Sinisalo appears likely to continue to deputise in goal for Kasper Schmeichel, who is nursing a shoulder issue, for Celtic. Jota will miss six to nine months after a cruciate ligament injury in a major blow for the player.
Predicted line-ups
Rangers XI: Kelly; Souttar, Propper, Nsiala; Tavernier, Rice, Diomande, Raskin, Jefte; Dessers, Igamane.
Celtic XI: Sinisalo; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Engels, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Idah, Maeda.
Odds
Rangers win 11/5
Draw 3/1
Celtic win 15/13
