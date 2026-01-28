Randal Kolo Muani scores to help Tottenham into last 16 of Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Randal Kolo Muani put an eventful couple of days behind him with a goal to send Tottenham through to the Champions League last-16 with a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kolo Muani was an unused substitute during Spurs’ disappointing 2-2 draw at Burnley on Saturday amid speculation former club Juventus wanted to bring the France forward back this month before he was involved in a car crash on Tuesday.

The Paris St Germain loanee was fine and despite a late arrival in Germany, he grabbed the crucial 47th-minute opener against his old team before Dominic Solanke added a second to ease the pressure on under-fire boss Thomas Frank, with Tottenham remarkably able to finish fourth in the league phase of the competition.

Spurs were without 14 players for this tie in Germany, which was untimely for Frank after he faced more criticism from his own supporters on Saturday after the draw with Burnley made it two wins from 14 in the Premier League.

Kolo Muani got the nod against his old club and despite being heavily booed, his first involvement nearly produced the opener.

After getting in down the left, his cross was spilled by Kaua Santos and Xavi Simons fired home, but away celebrations were cut short with Destiny Udogie adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up.

Tottenham regrouped but not long after Joao Palhinha had seen a header tipped wide, results elsewhere meant the Premier League club had dropped to ninth in the league phase.

A flurry of chances followed with Udogie inexplicably unable to get a touch on a Kolo Muani cross with the goal at his mercy before a smart turn and shot by Wilson Odobert from 20 yards smashed against the inside of a post.

Simons should have scored on the half-hour mark too when he stole in after a poor pass by Santos, but the Frankfurt goalkeeper made amends with a vital save.

Frankfurt issued a warning sign on the stroke of half-time when Hugo Larsson fired over via the crossbar after beating Tottenham’s offside trap.

It ensured it stayed 0-0 at half-time, but the opener arrived just 66 seconds into the second period.

A set-piece did the trick with a short free-kick routine able to create space for Simons, who chipped in for Cristian Romero and his header found Kolo Muani to bundle home from close range.

It was only Kolo Muani’s third goal for Tottenham in 24 appearances.

A poor touch by Frankfurt’s Aurelio Buta squandered a good opening for the hosts shortly afterwards before Kolo Muani sent his latest effort wide.

Santos was called into action by Pape Sarr’s curler before Frank turned to his bench, with Solanke introduced for the bright Odobert in the 73rd minute.

Four minutes later and Solanke secured Spurs’ place in the last-16 with the striker able to run through and drill the ball into the bottom corner to earn a fifth victory in the competition and secure fourth spot.