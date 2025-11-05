Is Qarabag v Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League
Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League clash
Chelsea must negotiate a long trip to Azerbaijan as they continue their Champions League campaign against Qarabag.
Enzo Maresca’s side have bounced back from defeat to Bayern Munich in their opening fixture with consecutive wins, and will hope to continue to build momentum in Europe.
Amid a busy domestic schedule, Maresca has confirmed that he will rotate his side after the long trip to Baku.
But the Chelsea manager will be wary of the threat posed by the hosts — Qarabag have beaten Benfica and Copenhagen already this season to sit level on points with their opponents.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Chelsea vs Qarabag?
Chelsea vs Qarabag is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Wednesday 5 November at Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 5pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.
Team news
Pedro Neto has been left in London with what Enzo Maresca described as a “small issue”, with the Chelsea manager also likely to freshen up his squad elsewhere. Benoit Badiashile, Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill remain absent.
Possible line-ups
Qarabag XI: Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Bicalho, Borges; Duran, Andrade, Zoubir; Akhundzade.
Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Tosin, Acheampong, Cucurella; Santos, Lavia; Estevao, Buonanotte, Gittens; Delap.
