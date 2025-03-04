Is PSV vs Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal travel to the Netherlands to face PSV in the Champions League tonight, with the Gunners looking to take a potentially vital advantage into next week’s second leg in London.

While Arsenal’s title challenge may have faded in recent weeks, they remain one of the favourites in this tournament, though they’ll face stiff competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

And the round of 16 pits them against a PSV side who are in their own title battle, with the Eindhoven-based club currently five points behind leaders Ajax in the Eredivisie.

While the odds are heavily in Arsenal’s favour in this tie, Mikel Arteta’s side will be wary of PSV’s attacking ability, as showcased in their 4-3 aggregate win over Juventus in the play-offs.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match

When is PSV vs Arsenal?

The match is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 4 March at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

Arsenal have had almost a week off since their draw with Forest, and there were no new injury concerns for Mikel Arteta after that match. Miles Lewis-Skelly is free to return to the side in European competition, so he could feature again.

With news that Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the rest of the season, Arsenal continue to be short of options in key positions. In addition, this match will come too soon for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, with neither expected back until next month.

For PSV, former Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest is expected to return this month, though this match may come too soon. Centre-back Ricardo Pepi and midfielder Malik Tillman are the long-term absentees for the Dutch side.

Predicted line-ups

PSV XI: Benitez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Junior; Schouten, Veerman; Perisic, Saibari, Lang; de Jong.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard.

Odds

PSV win - 5/2

Draw - 27/10

Arsenal win - 19/20

Prediction

All that matters in this first leg is taking some kind of result back to the Emirates, and despite their offensive woes in recent weeks, Arsenal’s defence is still one of the best on the continent. They should sneak a win in Eindhoven.

PSV 0-1 Arsenal.