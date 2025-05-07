Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

PSG host Arsenal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash tonight, with both sides desperate for a place in the final in Munich later this month.

PSG have a one-goal advantage after the first leg – courtesy of Ousmane Dembele’s early strike – and are looking to make their second final in five years, while Arsenal are hoping to book their first since 2006.

In the lead-up to the game, betting sites have produced various Champions League betting offers for the second leg clash at the Parc des Princes.

And to help punters ahead of the match, The Independent has produced a guide to all the best PSG vs Arsenal offers ahead of Wednesday’s game, including enhanced odds, bet builder offers and Champions League free bets.

Best Free Bet Offers for PSG vs Arsenal

Parimatch: 40/1 Arsenal To Win

Parimatch have boosted the odds on Arsenal winning in Paris tonight to 40/1, their latest special sign up offer.

New customers are required to sign up using the link above, deposit a minimum of £5 before betting a maximum £1 on Arsenal to win at the normal price.

If Arsenal win, you’ll receive a cash payout at the normal odds, while the rest of the funds will be credited in free bets to your account.

For example, a £1 bet on Arsenal to win at evens would return £2 in cash along with £39 in free bets to use on Parimatch.

Unibet: European Football Bet Builder

Bettors placing a £10 bet builder on PSG vs Arsenal on Unibet can qualify for a £5 Champions League free bet.

Customers must opt in on the promotion before placing a £10 pre-match bet builder on PSG vs Arsenal with three selections or more and combined odds of 3/1 or greater. Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive a £5 free bet builder.

The free bet is valid for seven days and can be placed on any football bet builder with odds of 3/1 or greater.

William Hill: Free Football Bet Builder

William Hill are providing new and existing customers that place an PSG vs Arsenal bet builder with a free bet builder as a reward.

Customers that opt-in to the promotion and place an PSG vs Arsenal bet builder at odds of evens or greater will qualify for a free football bet builder.

Bettors must place their qualifying wager before kick-off. Free bets are active for up to seven days.

Bet365: 30% Boost On PSG vs Arsenal Bet Builder

Bet365 are offering a massive profit boost of up to 30 per cent for winning PSG vs Arsenal bet builders on Wednesday.

Bettors need to put together their own bet builder with minimum odds of evens or greater with three slection, then use the 'Use Winnings Boost' toggle on the betslip when entering a stake.

If the bet builder wins, bet365 will boost the winning by up to 30 per cent.

LiveScore Bet: Bet £10, Get £5 Free Bet Builder

Bettors can get a £5 free bet builder to use on the Europa League or Europa Conference League by placing a PSG vs Arsenal bet builder.

The qualifying bet must be at least £10 and have minimum odds of 3/1 (4.0) or greater.

Bettors must place qualifying bets before kick-off.

Once your qualifying wager settles, you’ll receive a £5 free bet to use within 24 hours on Europa League or Europa Conference League markets.

Betfred: Moneyback Special

Betfred are running a range of PSG vs Arsenal offers ahead of the second leg.

New and existing customers can claim the moneyback special worth up to £10 in free bets by placing a PSG vs Arsenal bet builder.

Customers must create their own bet builder that includes four selections or more at odds of 3/1 or greater before placing a stake up to £10.

If your bet loses, you’ll receive 100 per cent of your stake back in free bets up to £10 within 24 hours.

The free bets can be used on a bet builder, and are active up to 11 May.

BoyleSports: 25 per cent Winnings Boost For PSG Vs Arsenal Bet Builders

Another Champions League promotion involving bet builders comes from BoyleSports, who are offering a 25 per cent profit boost for successful bet builder wagers.

Customers placing a PSG vs Arsenal bet builder with minimum odds of 3/1 can apply the boost to the bet.

Bettors can wager a maximum of £20 on a bet builder with the boost applied and the max boosted payout is £1,000.

10bet: £1 Free Bet For Every Save in PSG vs Arsenal

10bet are giving bettors the chance to grab a £1 free bet for every save made in the second leg clash at the Parc des Princes.

This offer is not for small stakes punters. Bettors will need to opt in and wager a minimum of £75 on football at odds of evens (2.0) or greater to qualify.

Once qualified, bettors can sit back and enjoy the game, with every save worth a £1 free bet.

Free bets will be credited 24 hours after the game and will be valid for use for seven days.

QuinnBet: Money Back If PSG vs Arsenal Finishes 0-0

Bettors can get money back on losing PSG vs Arsenal bet builders if the game finishes goalless with QuinnBet.

Wager £10 or more on a bet builder that has combined odds of evens or greater. If the bet builder loses and the final score is 0-0, QuinnBet will refund the stake as a free bet.

The maximum refund is £10 and free bets must be used within seven days at minimum odds of 1/4 or greater.

PSG vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Our football tipster Becky Ashton has come up with two PSG vs Arsenal predictions for the game.

PSG vs Arsenal Tip 1: PSG to win and BTTS

The first leg was the first time in 12 matches that the Gunners failed to find the back of the net, and even that took several fine stops from Gianluigi Donnarumma. PSG have only failed to score in one of their last 33 games in all competitions. They’ve also beaten two of the three English teams they’ve faced on home soil this season and won four of their last five at home.

Arsenal vs PSG Tip 2: David Raya To Make Over 4.5 Saves

David Raya could be a busy man at the Parc des Princes as the Gunners push to get back into the game. The Spaniard saved three of the four PSG attempts in the first leg, and although he has generally been well protected by the Arsenal backline this term, he may be pressed into action. Odds of 7/4 are available with William Hill for him to break the five-save threshold for only the fifth time this season.

Champions League Odds

PSG are the current favourites to win their first-ever Champions League title heading into tonight’s semi-final second leg.

Despite punching their ticket for the final by beating Barcelona on Tuesday, Inter sit behind PSG in the market at 5/4.

Arsenal have drifted out to 7/1 to win their maiden Champions League title following defeat in the home leg of their semi-final tie.

Team Champions League Odds Bookmaker PSG 1/1 BetMGM Inter Milan 5/4 BetVictor Arsenal 7/1 10Bet

Responsible Gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using betting sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any Arsenal vs PSG free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

